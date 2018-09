Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) during his run for the White House in 2008. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

America underwent a sort of national catharsis as we said goodbye to Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.). Rather than repeat here what has been said in one way or another, I thought it best to share one of his last major speeches, this one at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, on the occasion of his receipt last October of the 2017 Liberty Medal:

Well done, Senator. You will be missed more than you ever imagined. RIP.