

An honor guard carries the casket at the start of the funeral service for Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) at Washington National Cathedral on Saturday. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

Who said it?

1. “… right now we have a culture divide that has been accentuated by political so-called leaders. And what they’re doing is they’re operating in a fact-less world.”

2. “John McCain, no matter what position he took, always figured out a way to build a bridge. And now we have a leader who is either unable or unwilling to unite the country.”

3. “The message was not so much to the president; the message was really to the American people about what love of country really has to be all about.”

4. “It’s not normal [for a Supreme Court confirmation] because we are not able to see 100,000 documents because the administration has said we can’t see them, exerting their executive power; 148,000 documents that I’ve seen that you cannot see because they will not allow us to make them public so I can’t even tell you about them right now on this show.”

5. “I think conservatives really need to take a good, hard look at where we want these traditions, these principles to go and who are the best people to carry them there. And it’s not the man in the White House.”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2.here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.