At John McCain’s funeral on Sunday, former Connecticut senator Joseph I. Lieberman spoke about his friend’s vote on health care:

When John returned to the Senate after his surgery last summer and voted against the Republican health-care bill, some people accused him of being disloyal to his party and the president, but that was not the case. If you listen to the speech he gave that day, you’ll know it was not the case. That speech made clear that his vote was not really against that bill but against the mindless partisanship that has taken control of both our political parties and our government and produced totally one-sided responses to complicated national problems like health care. And, of course, he was right.

In fact, McCain could not be “disloyal” to the president, for he owed him no loyalty. His life was a testament to the principle that if party loyalty conflicts with higher loyalties — to country, to human decency, to democracy — it’s not even a close call. But I don’t mean to nitpick Lieberman’s eulogy. To the contrary, he suggested a way forward for Republicans on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh.

Beyond Kavanaugh himself and the rulings he may make (which arguably would be at issue if it was President Jeb Bush or President Ted Cruz making the nomination), what else is at stake in the confirmation hearing? Lieberman said it — “mindless partisanship that has taken control of both our political parties and our government and produced totally one-sided responses to complicated national problems.” In the case of the Kavanaugh nomination, regular order, if you will, has been eviscerated — just as it was on health care.

One party has the raw power to jam through any nominee, under any circumstances, and intends to do so. No consensus is needed since Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) dispensed with the filibuster for Supreme Court confirmations. As a result, the majority gets to ignore demands for transparency. And it gets to reverse the Merrick Garland rule (no high court confirmation hearings during an election year).

In order then to defeat mindless partisanship in the context of the Supreme Court, a sufficient number of Republicans would have to insist the Senate follow the Merrick Garland rule or at least return to the 60-vote confirmation threshold. Furthermore, there should be no reason not to release all of Kavanaugh’s government papers, nor should there be any problem with the Federalist Society turning over whatever documents they have and responding to questions under oath about its vetting of Kavanaugh. Most important, the nominee must recuse himself in advance because we, frankly, cannot trust him on matters relating to Trump’s activities that are the subject of investigation. On that, there can be no compromise.

Republicans can make clear, if they choose, that once these guardrails for democracy and the rule of law are in place, they are prepared to confirm Kavanaugh. Just as Lieberman put it, a vote on the nomination under current circumstances would not be an act of disloyalty to the party or the presidency, or even a blow against judicial conservatives. Rather, it would be a blow against mindless partisanship, hyper-politicization of the court and a confirmation process that allows one side to jam the other in the Senate. Those causes are bigger than Kavanaugh, and bigger than the senators themselves.