President Trump dashes hither and yon, destroying as much of our legal system as he can. “Trump’s misleading and self-serving criticism of the use of cooperators is harmful on two levels. First, his comments ignore the many safeguards that test the credibility of cooperators. And second, the president’s words are likely to erode the effectiveness of cooperators in cases across the country, making it harder to convict criminals.”

Union leaders dash Trump’s hope to get away with burbling nonsense on trade. “The president of the country’s largest group of labor unions said Sunday that a new North American Free Trade Agreement won’t work if it doesn’t include Canada, a day after President Trump indicated his willingness to proceed with a bilateral deal with Mexico alone if necessary.”

Disgusted with the Florida senator’s grandstanding, she dashed off a tweet. “Parkland student rips Rubio for complaint about Neil Armstrong movie: Where was this energy after school shooting?”

Hopes for bipartisan rejection of Trump haven’t been entirely dashed. “[Sen. John] McCain’s grand funeral — the Obama adviser David Axelrod called it an exercise in ‘civic communion’ — underscored a fact that is often lost about Washington these days. The city is much more bipartisan, in some respects, than it has ever been, more united than it may currently seem, in its hatred of Donald Trump.”

Expectations for a funeral with a message were not dashed. Steve Schmidt: “And so what we saw today from two former presidents — a Republican and a Democrat who were fierce rivals of each other — was a rebuke to this vile and low moment in the history of this country. And make no mistake about it, the rebukes were intentional, they were purposeful, and they were designed by John McCain himself.”

Nothing was slapdash about the service. “Not since Robert F. Kennedy’s assassination fifty years ago has a single sitting senator been accorded a week of national mourning anything like the outpouring that has attended McCain’s death. To echo the columnist Mary McGrory’s famous assessment of John Kennedy’s own funeral, of McCain’s it can safely be said that he would have liked it — no surprise, since he planned it down to the last detail. Like his hero Theodore Roosevelt, there was a part of McCain that pined to be the bride at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral, and speaking to CNN before the service, his longtime campaign adviser Rick Davis confessed that as McCain outlined his view of the memorial, ‘It was almost as if he was planning someone else’s funeral; he was really excited about it.’ ” That’s just fabulously McCain.

Before you dash off, take a listen to McCain’s address to Naval Academy grads. “There may be times in your life when the consequences of your devotion to duty are so dire that you will be tempted to abandon it. There may be times when truly only you will know. But you will resist. I know you will.”

