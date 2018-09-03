UP: The entire McCain family
DOWN: How much President Trump was missed at the McCain farewells
UP: The Navy band
DOWN: Any funeral without Renée Fleming
UP: Presidential eulogies
DOWN: Vice President Pence
UP: Backlash against federal employees getting no raise
DOWN: Trump’s approval rating
UP: Decency
DOWN: Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.)
UP: “America was always great.”
DOWN: MAGA
UP: Number of convictions and plea deals produced by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III
DOWN: “It’s a witch hunt”
UP: Expected White House staff departures
DOWN: Personal loyalty to Trump
UP: Top-line economic numbers
DOWN: People who can make ends meet
UP: Democrats’ lead in generic congressional polls
DOWN: Republicans who get their campaign money cut off to save other seats
