

Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama look on with John McCain's family as his casket is taken out following his funeral service at Washington National Cathedral on Saturday.

Opinion writer

UP: The entire McCain family

DOWN: How much President Trump was missed at the McCain farewells

UP: The Navy band

DOWN: Any funeral without Renée Fleming

UP: Presidential eulogies

DOWN: Vice President Pence

UP: Backlash against federal employees getting no raise

DOWN: Trump’s approval rating

UP: Decency

DOWN: Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.)

UP: “America was always great.”

DOWN: MAGA

UP: Number of convictions and plea deals produced by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III

DOWN: “It’s a witch hunt”

UP: Expected White House staff departures

DOWN: Personal loyalty to Trump

UP: Top-line economic numbers

DOWN: People who can make ends meet

UP: Democrats’ lead in generic congressional polls

DOWN: Republicans who get their campaign money cut off to save other seats

