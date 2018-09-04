

Former senator Jon Kyl. (The Post)

Opinion writer

The Associated Press reports:

The governor of Arizona announced Tuesday that he will appoint former Sen. Jon Kyl to fill the late Sen. John McCain’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Gov. Doug Ducey made the announcement on Twitter minutes before a scheduled news conference. Kyl, a Republican, is currently shepherding [President] Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. … McCain’s widow, Cindy, tweeted: “Jon Kyl is a dear friend of mine and John’s. It’s a great tribute to John that he is prepared to go back into public service to help the state of Arizona.”

Kyl is a solid pick for a Republican governor faced with an open seat vacated by an independent-minded, foreign policy hawk. Kyl has been a strong proponent of U.S. leadership in the world, and in fact, co-authored a paper on the subject with former senator Joe Lieberman (I-Conn.) in 2016. They wrote in support of a values-based foreign policy:

Advancement of human rights and democratic ideals … is one of the most important goals of American engagement and also what sets it apart from other great powers. Cynics may dismiss the promotion of ideals and American values, but the spread of democracy and freer markets is fundamental to ensuring greater peace and prosperity. When a country’s own domestic politics are built on pluralism and consensus, it often leads that country to behave similarly in the international arena.

They also wrote approvingly of free trade:

Free trade lowers the price of goods at the shopping mall; opens foreign nations to American businesses, products, and services; and admits the United States to the global supply chain that brings new products, new jobs, and additional economic growth to our shores. But free trade isn’t just about the bottom-line. Trade agreements between the U.S. and foreign countries do more than merely facilitate the exchange of goods and services across borders; they also nudge countries to adopt policies that both reflect deeply-held American values and improve the lives of local populations, such as higher labor and environmental standards.

Those views are in keeping with McCain’s and suggest that Kyl will be a strong opponent of Trump’s America First nonsense.

There is not a Republican alive who is going to fill McCain’s shoes, but Kyl offers compatible views on national security and trade, as well as the gravitas to advance those views. He is, in short, a grown-up who offers a level of seriousness and experience in both domestic and foreign affairs absent in many senators. Consider that, unless lightning strikes in the Utah Senate election, he will soon be joined by Mitt Romney, who is a shoo-in to win that open seat. Together two men of stature and experience could provide much needed ballast for a Senate devolving into chaos and utterly lacking comity.

Kyl is not going to vote like a Democrat, to be sure, but if he votes like a responsible Republican with an eye to threats that Trump poses to the rule of law and our democracy, he will prove to be an inspired pick. He might be a distant second to McCain in political courage and character, but he’ll be near the top of the Republican Senate. The country and Arizona could have done a lot worse.