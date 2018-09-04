

Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington on Aug. 23. (Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee gets ready to fight. “[Dianne] Feinstein has kept her strategy close to her vest in the lead-up to [Judge Brett M.] Kavanaugh’s hearing, but she highlighted three issues during a conference call with reporters on Friday: Roe v. Wade, guns and Kavanaugh’s views on executive power, including prosecuting or investigating a sitting president.”

Trump doesn’t want to end corruption; he is fighting to make it safe for Republicans. “In his latest tweets, Trump is apparently complaining about two of his most loyal congressional backers – Chris Collins (R-NY) and Duncan Hunter (R-CA) – being investigated for insider trading and using campaign funds for personal reasons respectively.” Thunk.

Back home, a Maine mayor tells Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) to put up a fight. “Collins has said that she would oppose a nominee who ‘demonstrates hostility’ to Roe — Kavanaugh has done just that. In a keynote address in September 2017, just two months before he was added to Trump’s short list of potential nominees, Kavanaugh praised former Chief Justice William Rehnquist’s dissent in Roe. Collins might not think Kavanaugh will go so far as to overturn Roe, but he could completely gut it, making it a right in name only. If Collins is truly pro-choice, this should give her pause.” Don’t count on her stiffening her spine.

Democrats would be smart to fight for the people left behind. Trump isn’t. “The economy is booming in some GOP-held battleground districts. At the same time, a sizable number of competitive districts—almost all currently Republican—are vulnerable to new tariffs, a new cap on deductions for state and local income taxes, or a jobs picture worse than the national average. The result is a midterm election that reflects not a single nationwide picture, but a disparate series of miniatures. The upshot: The same accelerating national economy that could save a vulnerable Republican in the Virginia suburbs might hurt an at-risk GOP candidate in Kansas or Kentucky.” But in the Virginia suburbs, hostility to Trump is going to drag down anyone with an “R.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) echoes Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) (!) when he fights against evisceration of objective reality. “Bernie Sanders: Trump is a ‘pathological liar.’ ”

I’ve made this argument for years, but because senators will fight to the death to get attention, it’ll never happen. “If the past is a guide, though, the senators will be inept at establishing a principled case against Kavanaugh. They haven’t mastered the art of eliciting information from an uncooperative witness or so exposing his reticence that it becomes embarrassing.” It’s painful to watch, regardless of which party is in control.

Even if they lose, their base wants to see them as fighting the good fight. “Democrats will have plenty of material to draw upon when they question U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at his Senate confirmation hearings. What they won’t have is leverage.” That’s because there are few, if any, Republicans willing to risk the wrath of their party.