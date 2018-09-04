

Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio) at the New York Stock Exchange in March. (Richard Drew/AP)

Opinion writer

Gov. John Kasich of Ohio, like many who grew up in the Republican Party, is estranged these days from the party of President Trump. Like John McCain, Kasich has annoyed the far right and the Trumpian right by ideological heterodoxy (e.g., expanding Medicaid) and vocal criticism of the president.

Interviewed on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Kasich spoke about what his party needs. He counseled that we need “politicians that not only understand the issues but also can engage in a bit of poetry, can bring us together.” The conversation continued as host Margaret Brennan asked who has the policy chops and the poetry:

I don’t think that’s the time to project who that is. But I will tell you, family separation is not American value at the border. It isn’t. The idea we’re going to deport these people — that’s not, to me, American value. Ringing up massive debt. We like the tax cut. But there was no tax reform. It was a problem. And in trying to strip health care away from 20 million Americans. It seems as though we have been backing a lot of people into a corner using our power — our economic power to get what we want. And, in the short run, we might win. But think about somebody who’s powerful, somebody who’s rich, who forces you to do things that you bitterly resent. There are better ways to get it done without having to use your power to extract what you want. Sometimes you’ve got to be tough as nails. McCain was. I am. But, at the end, most of the time, it’s persuasion. It’s seeking the better angels in life that allow us to be more successful than just pounding on people. . . . Unfortunately our party is shrinking. We’re now down to about 25 percent. It’s all becoming like a remnant. Parties go through this. But the party has shrunk and, in my state and in my community and in my district, we had a congressional race that the Republican who took my place was able to win by 17 points. Just a couple of weeks ago — he won by the skin of his teeth. And I talked to him the other day. I’m proud of him. He’s saying that the tariffs are a bad idea. He’s also beginning to say you know he said he said turn off the television don’t listen to all the talk television and . . . let us get together as Americans. I was proud of him.

Yet that candidate, Troy Balderson, if elected, would go to Washington and vote for a Republican speaker who, in turn, would refuse to bring bills to the floor that could draw bipartisan support; would leave unfit and destructive chairmen such as Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Cailf.) in place; would refuse to investigate gross corruption in this administration; would continue shoveling tax cuts to the rich while pinching pennies when it comes to those in need; and, no matter the facts, would never seek to remove President Trump. Moreover, that speaker would support Trump for reelection in 2020, thereby demonstrating once again that they internalized none of the lessons the late Sen. John McCain tried — both during his life and after his death — to impart on them.

If you care about reviving or reforming (or, of course, obliterating) the GOP, you cannot vote for Republicans for either the House or the Senate in November. Republicans can stay home in protest, vote for Democrats or vote for third-party or independent candidates. You cannot get winning candidates to abandon what they’ve done to win; only losers or those who fear losing provide impetus for a party reformation.

Looking ahead to 2020, if Trump is still president and runs for reelection, I see little to no hope the Republican Party would abandon him. That would give possible competitors on the right — such as Kasich, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts or Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations — only the option of running outside the GOP. It leaves center-right voters the choice of either voting for someone of their ilk or hoping the Democrats pick a centrist, capable nominee.

Kaisich’s formula — which entails not only dumping Trump but Trumpism — also entails repudiating the brain-dead, far-right policies in which Republicans have been mired for decades (e.g., tax cuts for the rich, climate-change denial, hostility toward immigrants and the social safety net). The change would have to be akin to a building that is entirely gutted, save for the front door and street address. At some point, it’s quicker and more effective just to pack your bags and move on.