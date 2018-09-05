Opinion writer

During his opening remarks at the Supreme Court confirmation hearing of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) read aloud President Trump’s extraordinary tweet from Monday:

Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

Flake cautioned, “Now, I know, and it has been brought up today, that a lot of the concern on the other side of the aisle stems from the concern of an administration that doesn’t seem to understand and appreciate separation of powers and the rule of law. I have that concern as well. If you just look at what was said just yesterday by the president, I think it’s very concerning.” He continued, “That is why a lot of people are concerned about this administration and why they want to ensure that our institutions hold. Thus far they have, gratefully. Jeff Sessions has resisted pressure from the President to punish his enemies and relieve pressure on his friends, and many of the questions that you will get on the other side of the aisle and from me will be how you view that relationship, where you believe the Article I powers end and Article II powers of the administration begin.”

Flake is one of the few Republicans with the capacity to slow down or deny Kavanaugh confirmation unless constitutional protections are in place. He would do well to use it as leverage to bolster the rule of law and the integrity of the Supreme Court. Below is my open letter to Flake outlining the challenge for him and how he might proceed.

Dear Sen. Flake:

You are in an extraordinary position during the confirmation hearings for Judge Kavanaugh, because you’ve decided not to run for reelection and because you have publicly acknowledged how the president’s assaults on truth, the rule of law and democratic institutions threaten our constitutional system.

You have the opportunity to repair some of the damage done to the Senate’s confirmation process, and to set the Senate on a better course for future confirmation hearings. As things stand, Republicans are using their 51-vote majority and the absence of the filibuster to jam through a lifetime appointment to our highest court as they would a tax bill using the reconciliation process — that is, without any consideration for the views of the minority party or full public debate.

They have declined to make all materials relevant to the nominee available. The precedent this sets would allow either party to refuse to provide any documents that might reveal problems in the nominee’s record. In each Supreme Court battle, we will get less information than the one before until virtually no information unfavorable to the nominee is accessible to senators or the American people. In that case, the Senate would no longer be fulfilling its advise and consent obligations but merely acting as the president’s surrogate. Just two Republican senators can request all documents be made available with adequate review time. If that request is denied, you should refuse to vote for confirmation. There is no other means, it would seem, to force Republicans to abide by simple rules of fairness and adhere to its constitutional obligations.

In addition to the issue of the nominee’s documents, you identified the key issue: Whether the president can be allowed to pick his own judge to decide cases relevant to his criminal liability, or to the constitutionality of his actions — a judge who may have been chosen expressly for this purpose. Nothing less than the corruption of the Supreme Court is at stake.

You and just one more Republican senator can prevent the risk of a constitutional breakdown by insisting on one of two approaches.

First, Judge Kavanaugh could answer without caveats or evasion basic issues regarding the president’s power to escape legal process and/or to engage in activity that for any other American would be obstruction of justice. You can start with the tweet you read on Tuesday. The question for Kavanaugh is simple: If the president were to insist that Attorney General Jeff Sessions drop cases against two congressmen because seats would be lost by his party, would that be obstruction of justice? An impeachable offense? This is the rare case where you must insist on a definitive answer from the nominee. If not, you will have enabled the president to subvert the Constitution. This is akin to confirming a judge who won’t say if he believes in judicial review. It goes to the heart of his fitness.

Now perhaps Judge Kavanaugh says he cannot in good conscience tell you definitively his view on this or a host of other serious matters (e.g., Can the president obstruct justice?). You and another Republican then should withhold your vote for confirmation unless and until he recuses himself from matters now underway that involve the president’s possible criminal conduct and constitutional obligations in connection with the Russia probe. If he refuses, you would have no alternative but to oppose his nomination. The risk is simply too great that the court would then be tainted, and the country put at risk for a decision that legitimizes the view that the president is above the law, at least while in office.

There is no precedent for any of this because never have we faced a president willing to subvert our constitutional system with a compliant Congress. The steps above do not obligate you to vote against the nominee; they obligate him to take one of two entirely legitimate approaches to defend the rule of law and the Supreme Court’s legitimacy. If he does adopt one or the other, there is nothing that would prevent you from voting to confirm.

In short, you and a single other Republican hold in your hands the ability to erect essential constitutional guardrails. You should not miss the opportunity to defend the rule of law.

Best Regards,

JR

