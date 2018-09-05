

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, makes an opening statement on Tuesday at the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh. At left is Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), the committee chairman. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Opinion writer

Republican stonewalling on documents provokes a furious reaction. “The confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh quickly devolved into a political brawl on Tuesday, as Democrats loudly objected to the proceedings as rushed, one prominent Republican railed about ‘mob rule,’ and dozens of protesters interrupted senator. . . . Democrats have charged that documents on Kavanaugh’s career have been withheld without justification, particularly those from his tenure as a [President George W.] Bush staffer. Senators have reviewed nearly 200,000 pages that cannot be disclosed to the public, and the Trump administration is withholding another 100,000 pages from Congress altogether, claiming those documents would be covered by presidential privilege.”

Bob Woodward’s book should provoke some self-reflection. “Given the revelations in Woodward’s book, how can these men stay in their roles with a president they detest so much? How will they be able to do their jobs now? And how could the president possibly keep them around now that the book is out? . . . The dysfunction at the heart of Woodward’s account demonstrates the paradox at the heart of the Trump White House: Everything is irreparably and disastrously broken, and yet what comes next could be even worse.”

You wonder if the book will provoke military men to speak out. “A theme in Woodward’s book is Trump disrespecting members of the military. He mocks [John] McCain. Mocks [former national security adviser H.R.] McMaster. Shouts at generals in meetings, and still hasn’t visited US service members in Afghanistan. Surprised there aren’t more rumblings out of the Pentagon about this behavior.”

Well at least GOP intransigence provoked Democrats to come up with a plan. “Democrats had coordinated their efforts to derail the hearing, with one tag-teaming after the other to appeal to [Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E.] Grassley to end the hearing. Democratic sources told The Daily Beast that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) held a conference call over the weekend with the members in order to plan the disruptions.” Now what?

Trump’s tweets provoke Sen. Jeff Flake. “Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake used President Trump’s tweet that blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Justice Department’s investigation into two lawmakers to express his concerns about presidential power. . . . ‘Many of the questions that you will get on the other side of the aisle and from me will be how you view that relationship, where you believe the Article I powers end and Article II powers of the administration begin.’ ”

When the president’s lack of fitness provokes this response, we have a problem. “Cohn Lifted Papers Off Trump’s Desk to Stop NAFTA Exit, Book Says.” This isn’t democracy; it’s temper-tantrum prevention.

Nomination of a Trump-favored, voting-fraud hysteric provokes at least one Republican to endorse the Democrat. “Republicans in Kansas further splintered Tuesday as the last moderate member of the party to hold the governor’s office endorsed a Democrat for governor over Kris Kobach, the GOP nominee. In a statement, former Kansas governor Bill Graves said he planned to support state Sen. Laura Kelly in the November election. Kelly is running against Kobach and independent Greg Orman.” Uh-oh.