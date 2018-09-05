- Mollie Tibbetts’s father asks that her death not be exploited for bigoted arguments against immigration. Then he gets targeted by a racist robocall.
- California passes a bill that would bring needed transparency to police body cameras and internal police investigations of shootings and officer misconduct.
- Related: Since 2000, more than 1,500 people have been shot by police in Los Angeles County. No police officer has ever been charged in any of those shootings.
- Lawsuit: A Hispanic teen was told “Welcome to white town,” before white police officers beat him and threatened to frame him.
- A police officer accuses a deputy involved in an undercover investigation of a Louisiana strip club of digitally penetrating a dancer, and another of asking a dancer to lactate on him. The local sheriff initially defended the deputies, but now says he intends to “retrain” them.
- Myanmar has sentenced two Reuters journalists who were investigating the killings of Rohingya Muslims to seven years in prison.
- An Oklahoma state legislator suggests turning children over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement if they aren’t proficient in English.
- A Nashville police officer shot and killed a man in 2010 after mistaking an iPod for a gun. He now trains other police officers at the Nashville police academy.
