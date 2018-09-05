Opinion writer

What could possibly be so detrimental to Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s confirmation prospects that Republicans would withhold more than 100,000 documents relating to his time as the White House staff secretary under President George W. Bush, drop 42,000 documents the night before the hearings, and demand that another 200,000 be restricted to senators’ use only, in effect making it impossible to use them to question the nominee?

It cannot be an issue of time. Republicans have had a couple of months to collect and release these documents to the committee. They chose not to, and worse, put a Republican-affiliated lawyer in charge of determining what could be released. Had they proceeded expeditiously and made the documents available in time for Democrats to review them, the issue would be in the rearview mirror and the hearing would be well underway. Even if the chairman agreed to allow — gasp! — a whole week for Democrats to review these documents, Republicans would still have adequate time to get this done before the midterms, which is what they want.

Documents from Kavanaugh’s days as staff secretary might reveal him to be more partisan than he has let on, or might suggest that he has made up his mind on issues on which he now claims to have an open mind. Worse, documents might contradict his claim during his Court of Appeals confirmation hearing that he was unaware of waterboarding and other tactics ultimately determined to be torture. (He also denied he knew of the involvement of judicial nominee William Haynes, then the general counsel for the Defense Department.)

Kavanaugh was asked directly by Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D-Vt.) whether he had any knowledge of the so-called torture memos. Kavanaugh testified that “with respect to the legal justifications or the policies relating to the treatment of detainees, I was not aware of any issues on that or the legal memos that subsequently came out until the summer, sometime in 2004 when there started to be news reports on that.” It was subsequently reported that he discussed how Justice Anthony M. Kennedy would regard the policy of indefinite detention.

While they don’t have documents (or cannot share them), Democrats can ask a series of questions drilling down on Kavanaugh’s past answers. What did he know about detainee policy, and were his answers to the Judiciary Committee, in retrospect, misleading? If Kavanaugh misrepresents his role again or refuses to acknowledge his misleading testimony, Democrats are free to argue that he should not be confirmed for the nation’s highest court.

At any rate, Democrats accomplished a few things on Tuesday: They demonstrated to their base that they are willing to fight. They got the country to focus on the court and on President Trump’s apparent attempt to pick his own judge to evaluate his perceived lawlessness. They also demonstrated the degree to which Republicans are intent on muscling forward without following past practices and normal rules of comity. And they raised legitimate concerns about what is in those documents.

That is not to say that they changed any Republicans’ minds. However, to that end, they have the chance now to test Kavanaugh’s judicial ethics.

Democrats can ask Kavanaugh to request that all documents be released and that the hearing be paused so that Democrats can review them. If he won’t, he should tell us why, and explain why he is affording members of the committee less access to material than he would grant to parties in litigation.

Democrats can also pin Kavanaugh down about what might be in those documents, pressing him to say what he knew about the detainee policy. You never know whether there are witnesses out there who will contradict him.

And finally, the biggest concern for the country and the Supreme Court raised by Kavanaugh’s nomination is the preservation of checks and balances, and more generally the rule of law. Especially since they lack documents to establish his views, Kavanaugh must be forthcoming as to whether he believes the president must comply with judicial proceedings as all Americans must (i.e., United States v. Nixon was correctly decided). He must be clear about his views as to whether the chief executive can obstruct justice, tamper with witnesses or try to improperly sway a jury during its deliberations.

If Kavanaugh refuses to help pry loose the documents, won’t give definitive answers on executive power and won’t recuse himself in advance, then Republicans such as Sens. Jeff Flake (Ariz.), Susan Collins (Maine), Bob Corker (Tenn.) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) have a choice: Defer yet again to an “unhinged” president who is trying to subvert our constitutional traditions, or uphold their oaths of office.

It is noteworthy that Corker reacted on Tuesday to Trump’s tweet castigating Attorney General Jeff Sessions for endangering two GOP House seats by indicting Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) for alleged insider trading and Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) for alleged misuse of campaign funds to support his lavish spending. “If left to his own accord, our country would look somewhat like Venezuela,” Corker said. “It shocks me, some of the things, as if you treat your friends in one way and your political enemies in another way. Most presidents understand their role is different than this one does. He’s remarkable in his lack of appreciation for democratic values and institutions. And I think that’s where some of the greatest damage is being done to this country.” Here’s the thing: He and Flake have the leverage, if they choose to exercise it, to protect one of the most important institutions, the Supreme Court, from Trump’s corrosive effect.

Democrats cannot force Republicans such as Flake, Corker, Collins and Murkowski to do the right thing, but they can make crystal-clear what the choice is, and what responsibility for a constitutional meltdown they might have.

