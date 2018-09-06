

Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh during a confirmation hearing at the Hart Senate Office Building on Sept. 5 in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

Very worrisome considering where we are. “Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sidestepped two questions from Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) on Wednesday about potential pardons from President Trump amid the ongoing special counsel investigation into Russian election interference. Asked at his Senate confirmation hearing if Trump could pardon himself, Kavanaugh said he had never looked at self-pardons.”

When he mocked a reporter with a disability, this should have worried Republicans. It didn’t. “Videos Emerge of Trump Calling Various People ‘Retarded.’ ” Disgusting.

The GOP should worry about a blue tsunami. “If Trump’s approval rating drops into the 30s, the bottom may fall out for House Republicans. Since 1946, a point decline in a president’s approval rating is worth about 0.25 to 0.33 point in the national House vote. That is, a drop in Trump’s approval rating from 42% (CNN’s latest poll) to 36% (the ABC News/Washington Post poll) could increase the Democratic advantage by 2 percentage points. That may not seem like a lot, but a look at the House map suggests it could be a very big deal. If you were to shift that national environment 2 points toward the Democrats, it might result in Democrats picking up, on average, around 45 seats or more in the House.” Oh.

Some of us have worried about this for a long time. “[Bob] Woodward used several defense-related meetings to illustrate the president’s problem grasping his own administration’s policy, including a July 2017 gathering at the Pentagon between Mr. Trump, military brass and members of his cabinet. … ‘It seems clear that many of the president’s senior advisers, especially those in the national security realm, are extremely concerned with his erratic nature, his relative ignorance, his inability to learn, as well as what they consider his dangerous views.’ ”

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) should worry it will be hard to rationalize voting to confirm him. “Like other Supreme Court nominees, Kavanaugh framed his answer carefully, not promising to vote one way or another in any particular case. But his deference to Roe was far from the way abortion-rights and anti-abortion activists have both painted him. Both sides have pointed to Trump’s promise to nominate only ‘pro-life judges’ to the Supreme Court, and abortion-rights activists have even argued that anything Kavanaugh said would be ‘code’ for ‘anti-choice.’ ” No kidding. They should just be honest about it.

We were right to worry that without Sen. John McCain, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) would lose his way: “Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who once called President Trump ‘unfit for office,’ emerged as one of his staunchest defenders in Congress in the 24 hours after the first reports about Trump’s harrowing portrayal in Bob Woodward’s new book.”

We should all be worried. “The tale told in Fear is one of an administration led by a man who combines rampant personal instability, ravenous ego, and an inability to tell the truth even when it would help his legal and political standing. Trump’s allies and supporters will dismiss Woodward’s latest opus as ‘fake news’ while the man they worship continues to prove the veteran journalist’s assertions every day.”