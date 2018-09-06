Editorial cartoonist

A senior Trump administration official has come forward, sort of, along with so many before him or her, to state the obvious. That Trump has no moral compass. That he is dangerously erratic. That he rules by instinct and that his instincts are undemocratic. Yes, yes. That.

So is this writer a brave truth teller? A hero of adults-in-the-room everywhere? A gutless traitor, as Trump would have it? Or just another strange and dysfunctional apparatchik in the strange and dysfunctional Trump administration? Let’s examine the charges and the conclusion.

First of all, making these charges in the “failing” and “fake news” and “enemy of the people” New York Times is an odd move. The only reasonable conclusion is that the writer is sounding the klaxon to the American public that Trump is a menace of historic proportions. Amoral. Detrimental to the health of our republic. Erratic. Off the rails. Reckless. And of course has a preference for autocrats and dictators.

And yet! And yet after a diagnosis that should have every patriot out in the street demanding an end to this madness, the writer warns that Trump’s party might lose the House “to an opposition hellbent on his downfall.” Imagine! I for one can’t conceive of a saner reaction than being hellbent on his downfall. And using the ballot box to punish the party that defends and enables this “amorality.” No, instead, the writer wants this administration “to succeed.” There we go. All the best of success to this mad preference for autocrats and dictators!

And how to achieve a success for this mess? By undermining the president secretly at the White House, and publicly in the press. Maybe it’s so crazy it just might work! And if it does, the Trump menace can enter the history books as a successful example of governing, to inspire the next generation of dictator sympathizers! This is yet another wrinkle in the crazy quilt covering the Trump madness machine. A triple bank shot of kooky contrarian complicity inside the pinball presidency.

Because … why? Oh, yeah, there it is. Trump has done some GOOD things! Like his “historic tax reform.” Reforming more of the money into the wallets of the already vastly rich! Of course.

Some things are just worth sacrificing a republic for.

