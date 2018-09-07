

If you wanted further proof that Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) severely damaged the Senate, look no further than this week’s confirmation hearings for Judge Brett M. Kavanagh. With no filibuster and no interest in fairness or acting as a rigorous check on the executive, Republicans run roughshod over the process, withholding documents and allowing Kavanaugh to give zero assurances on Roe v. Wade, executive power or much of anything else.

At this stage there are a number of important aspects of the hearings worth noting.

First, Kavanaugh played the dutiful student, taking what seems to be clear direction from his administration handlers that he could be as un-forthcoming as he pleased. If Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) isn’t going to hold out, they figured, so there’s no need to give concrete answers about executive power. If red-state Democrats keep saying “No problems so far!” Kavanaugh need not even go as far as Justice Neil M. Gorsuch to defend the Supreme Court’s integrity. The Post reports, “The president’s second nominee for the Supreme Court demurred, for example, when asked whether it was appropriate for Trump to say that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s ‘mind is shot’ when he called for her to resign. ‘I’m not going to get within three Zip codes’ of answering that question, he replied.” Alas, he shirks his obligation as a sitting judge to defend untoward attacks on the judicial branch. His docility is not comforting.

Second, Democrats essentially caught Kavanaugh red-handed, using his own email to demonstrate that “settled law” is a meaningless fig leaf to provide pro-choice GOP senators cover for their votes. Kavanaugh disingenuously claims he was reciting others’ views, but it is a view with which he certainly seemed to be in agreement. A senator truly worried about the availability of safe abortions would have been alerted that Kavanaugh is one of the “pro-life” judges President Trump vowed to appoint to eviscerate Roe. Republicans need not fret. When Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is ready to rationalize whatever he says to allow her to confirm the fifth vote to undercut Roe, Kavanaugh gets away with soft-pedaling his views. (“I am told that he was editing an op-ed for clarity and was merely stating a fact that three judges on the court were anti-Roe,” Collins said. “If that’s the case then, and it’s not expressing his view, then I’m not sure what the point is.” The point is, senator, he’s telling you he can gut abortion rights because “settled law” is meaningless.)

Third, what comes out in the emails Democrats have released from Kavanaugh’s time in the George W. Bush White House is that Kavanaugh was a movement, hard-core conservative. That was entirely appropriate for the job he then held. However, when it came time for his confirmation hearing in 2004 for the U.S. appeals court, he felt compelled to scrub his record, denying participation in controversial, overtly partisan endeavors. (In retrospect it was unnecessary; he could have made clear he was dropping his partisan hat when he put on the judicial robes.) Now when it comes to his knowledge of purloined emails, the post-9/11 surveillance programs and involvement in vetting controversial judges he looks like he played fast and loose in his previous confirmation hearings. He will strain to insist his original testimony was complete and honest. But the net result, for those who have not made up their minds, is the appearance of a man trying to disown his partisanship. That unfortunately makes him look more partisan.

Fourth, Kavanaugh has given the Senate nothing to reassure them that he would enforce a subpoena against Trump as the Supreme Court did against Richard Nixon, find a self-pardon ineffective, foreclose the argument that a president cannot obstruct justice, or defend the courts against egregious attacks from the president as even Gorsuch was willing to do. If this area of executive power was Flake and other senators’ deepest concern, they are refusing to see what is in front of their noses: the most deferential judge Trump could have gotten through the Senate. (The solution here would be for Flake and one other Republicans to join Democrats such as Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut in insisting that Kavanaugh recuse himself from cases stemming from the investigation already underway.)

Fifth, we will see a group of right-wing donors and activists involved in the Federalist Society who can rightly claim they got him on the court. After all, it was the Federalist Society’s Leonard Leo who prepared the short list of judges for the president and essentially chose who would be nominated. Kavanaugh owes his dream job to the group and by extension its donors; he knows it and they know it. So when card-carrying Federalist Society lawyers come before the Supreme Court or the donors who support the Federalist Society (and who gave $1 million to Trump’s inauguration committee) come before the court (or when the group’s and/or its donors’ direct interests come before the court) Kavanaugh will … do what? I have no doubt he will sit on these cases and likely rule in favor of the people who all but picked him themselves for the court. The stench of corruption and the power of unidentified donors and activists has wafted into the Supreme Court. It will hover for as long as Kavanaugh and Gorsuch (who also got the blessing of Leo and the Federalist Society) are on the court. That is deeply disturbing and will only undermine the credibility and stature of the court.

