Midwestern voters abandon Trump, widening Democrats’ generic poll lead. “The gap has widened to 12 percentage points, up from 7 in July — and largely because of voters in the Midwest. They have swung 13 points in Democrats’ direction since July. That Midwestern shift is consistent with what Marist has found in statewide polls conducted for NBC in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota that showed Trump’s support there starting to erode . . . . Trump has waged trade wars with several countries, aiming to renegotiate deals and has instituted tariffs on imports that have been met with retaliatory tariffs on exports. Many of those have taken a toll on Midwestern farmers, for example. And some automakers have come out against Trump’s moves on car imports, hitting Trump with some tough headlines.”

It’s a good thing America didn’t abandon immigration before WW I. “That more than a million Americans were fighting in a European war was surprising enough. But even more surprising was the men themselves: Pershing’s soldiers, known as the American Expeditionary Force, were in some units as likely to be foreign- as American-born. Thanks to a wave of immigration, the United States had changed significantly at the turn of the 20th century, going from a nation whose white population was 60 percent British and 35 percent German at the start of the Civil War into a turbulent ‘melting pot’ in time for the Great War: 11 percent British, 20 percent German, 30 percent Italian and Hispanic and 34 percent Slavic.” Read the whole thing.

CBS’s abandons another alleged sexual harasser. Good. “Jeff Fager, the executive producer of ’60 Minutes’ and one of the most powerful figures in television news, is leaving . . . . Mr. Fager was named in two recent New Yorker stories outlining allegations of sexual harassment against recently departed CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves and a broader company culture that tolerated sexual harassment. One former employee told the magazine Mr. Fager groped her at a company party. Mr. Fager has denied the accusations.”

Only if Republicans want to abandon everyone but the Trumpist right, this might be a good idea. “A collection of powerful conservative groups is mounting an aggressive campaign to install Freedom Caucus co-founder Jim Jordan as House speaker or minority leader in the next Congress, according to a half-dozen sources with direct knowledge of the effort. The bid to empower a rabble-rouser despised by much of the House Republican Conference will almost surely fall short.” You never know; a lot of the sane members retire or get beat in a cycle like this one.

Is it almost time for the GOP to abandon hope? FiveThirtyEight finds: “Less than two months remain until the big day, and Democrats are in their best position yet in our House forecast. Our ‘Classic’ model gives the party a 5 in 6 chance (81.8 percent) of seizing the chamber from Republicans. We envision an average Democratic gain of 38 seats.”

Republicans abandon any pretense that this is a priority. “Capitol Hill’s sexual harassment bill fight not expected to be resolved before Election Day.”

Not all conservatives decided to abandon intellectual honesty. “Several conservative economists, including one of President Donald Trump’s campaign advisers, disputed the White House’s claim that a corporate tax cut Trump signed into law last year has already paid for itself.” Is there actually an argument it has paid for itself?!

