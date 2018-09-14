- Ohio state rep responds to news about the tasing of an 11-year-old by blaming the 11-year-old.
- At least one new prosecutor who ran as a reform candidate isn’t quite living up to expectations.
- Another new mom is reported to authorities and separated from her newborn after a poppy-seed bagel triggered a false positive on a drug test.
- Texas man dies while awaiting word on whether state officials would formally exonerate him, which would have made him eligible for compensation. He spent nearly 10 years on death row before his conviction was overturned, and he was released in 1990. In the nearly 30 years since, the state has dithered on the decision to compensate him.
- Turns out, the National Football League players who took a knee really are raising awareness about the inadequacies of the criminal-justice system.
- The Supreme Court could use the Curtis Flowers case to address the systematic exclusion of black people from juries in criminal trials.
- More on the increasing bipartisan opposition that’s building against qualified immunity.
- Speaking of which, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit recently granted qualified immunity to four cops, one of whom kicked a man in the face and broke his eye socket. The man couldn’t identify which officer kicked him, for obvious reasons, and all four officers claimed not to have seen anything.
- Local officials release search warrant showing that they found some pot in Botham Jean’s appartment, a revelation that changes absolutely nothing about the case.
- The National Rifle Association’s message to black men killed by cops — if they were armed, it was their fault. And if they weren’t armed, it’s also their fault.
- An interview with an New York Police Department sergeant who exposed the agency’s imposition of arrest quotas.
- Video of the day: A Border Patrol agent changes his mind about immigration and resigns from the agency.
