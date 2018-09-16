

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s booking photo in Alexandria on July 12. (EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Who said it?

1. “Anyone who gets indicted by Bob Mueller goes down.”

2. “It is very likely that Paul Manafort has indicated through his counsel and directly that he can provide very helpful information … to get to the bottom of what Bob Mueller and his team have been charged to do, so it is a very significant breakthrough.”

3. “I think [Robert Mueller] was just handed the keys to the castle — not just with Manafort, but also with [Michael] Cohen.”

4. “The president is combining a few of his favorite things here in this false claim. Blaming the Democrats, tending to the needs of his ego and reputation, and carelessly spreading conspiracy theories without ever issuing a fraction of proof to back up what he’s saying.”

5. “It’s bad because he doesn’t know what Manafort is saying and he can’t count on Manafort only saying things the Special Counsel knows.”

