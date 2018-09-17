

Paul Manafort in Washington. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Putting a name and face behind the allegation is absolutely key. “California professor, writer of confidential Brett Kavanaugh letter, speaks out about her allegation of sexual assault.”

President Trump’s trade wars may be key in some races. “It is the economic uncertainty surrounding Mr. Trump’s trade negotiations that could loom largest this fall in a district like [Rep. Will] Hurd’s that relies on Nafta for trade across the border with Mexico. Mr. Hurd’s district includes about 800 miles of the southern border, more than any other district in the country.”

Kenneth W. Starr says Paul Manafort’s plea is the key to unlock the truth. “It’s all the more helpful that Paul Manafort has said, ‘You – you have me and I’m going to give you the truth and nothing but the truth’ … So I think this is this is really good for the country … Let’s get to the truth of the matter.”

He’s right: Character is key. Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick says, “”When I think about the next election, whether it’s 2018 or 2020 or 2022, you know, folks say that the character of the candidate is always on the ballot; I think the character of the country is on the ballot right now.”

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) explains why Manafort is a key player. “Manafort is at the confluence of a number of pernicious interests. You’ve got the president’s son trying to getting dirt from the Russians in Trump Tower, you’ve got the president himself asking the Russians for dirt on Hillary Clinton in a public statement. You’ve got Manafort trying to get money from this Russian oligarch, trying to get made whole. You have the Russians who want to have a relationship with the Trump campaign, they want to help Trump get elected. All those interests converge with Paul Manafort.”

Norman Eisen thinks Manafort is really key. “”We have seen the new chapter. He’s not going to survive Manafort’s testimony.”

The key to Trump’s survival has been spineless, amoral aides. “FEMA Administrator Brock Long on Sunday would not say whether he agrees with the Puerto Rican government-backed assessment that credited hurricanes Irma and Maria with nearly 3,000 deaths on the island last year.” Disgraceful.