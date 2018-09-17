Editorial cartoonist

The Republican Party is a legacy organization. Republicans carry on the legacy of the party of ethical behavior, even as they have completely lost themselves in the tangle of their own total hypocrisy.

Sex is bad, except when done by Republicans in the heat of momentary indiscretion. Republicans are against sexual assault, but if it does happen, the woman has to have the baby. Deficits are bad, except when Republicans do them in the heat of momentary indiscretion, which is anytime they hold power. Setting a good moral example is important, except when you have President Trump as your party leader, which they will someday try to pass off as a momentary indiscretion. This will be a lie, of course, and telling the truth used to be important to them, but … well, you get the idea.

Republicans have sympathy for the accused, because it could have been them, and often is. They don’t know what to say, because they know no matter what they say, no one will believe them anyway, and with good reason. It’s not just that they have squandered their reservoir of credibility, but they have squandered it in a fundamentally dishonest enterprise of Machiavellian expediency. Their goal at this point is tax cuts for the rich, at the cost of their other supposed goal of fiscal rectitude. They want restrictions on reproductive choice, offering an alternative of righteous sexual restraint, except they can’t manage to restrain themselves in that area any more than they can in their fiscal licentiousness. They believe in free speech, but only because they need it as a conduit for their endless lying. And the only thing they really have to say about anything anyway is whatever their corporate donors want them to say, because corporate money is speech. You know the legal expression “Money talks.” Okay, they also like dishonest, sycophantic conservative media that have helped the party talk itself into its present contortions.

The Republicans are completely lost, because the tangled web they have woven is solidifying into a colossal Gordian knot, and they have no idea what to do about it.

Time for voters to do a favor and cut it for them.