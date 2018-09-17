UP: George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health
DOWN: Hurricane death denial
UP: Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III
DOWN: Every prediction Rudolph W. Giuliani ever made
UP: Number of African American Democratic nominees
DOWN: Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.)
UP: Big donors flipping from Republican to Democratic fundraising
DOWN: President Trump’s “red wave”
UP: Number of possible Democratic House pickups
DOWN: Republicans’ effort to demonize Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
UP: Importance of health care as a midterm issue
DOWN: Cutting capital gains taxes for the rich weeks before the midterms
UP: Size of Democratic field for 2020
DOWN: Nominating someone in their 70s to run against Trump
UP: Anger at the Catholic Church’s handling of child abusers
DOWN: Pope Francis
UP: New York Times owning up to unfair coverage of “Drape-gate”
DOWN: White House’s willingness to apologize for anything
DOWN: Electing a president with no empathy