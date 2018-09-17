Opinion writer

UP: George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health

DOWN: Hurricane death denial

UP: Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III

DOWN: Every prediction Rudolph W. Giuliani ever made

UP: Number of African American Democratic nominees

DOWN: Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.)

UP: Big donors flipping from Republican to Democratic fundraising

DOWN: President Trump’s “red wave”

UP: Number of possible Democratic House pickups

DOWN: Republicans’ effort to demonize Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

UP: Importance of health care as a midterm issue

DOWN: Cutting capital gains taxes for the rich weeks before the midterms

UP: Size of Democratic field for 2020

DOWN: Nominating someone in their 70s to run against Trump

UP: Anger at the Catholic Church’s handling of child abusers

DOWN: Pope Francis

UP: New York Times owning up to unfair coverage of “Drape-gate”

DOWN: White House’s willingness to apologize for anything

UP: North Carolina volunteers

DOWN: Electing a president with no empathy