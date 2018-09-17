Christine Blasey Ford has come forward with allegations that Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her as a teenager. It’s your move, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa).
We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.
The story must be told.
Your subscription supports journalism that matters.