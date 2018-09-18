

Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh on the third day of his Senate confirmation hearing. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Opinion writer

Put differently, Republicans lack moral authority. “The Kavanaugh nomination will now be assessed by people all of whom voted for the presidential candidate who confessed to grabbing women. On present indications, the allegations against Kavanaugh will not be assessed in any meaningful sense at all. But ‘assessed’ is the wrong word. They are not going to be assessed in any meaningful sense of that word.” Read the whole thing.

The White House lacks a good reason to refuse to do so. “Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Monday called the sexual misconduct allegation brought by a woman against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh extremely credible and said the FBI should reopen its background investigation on the judge.”

They lack a plan because they don’t know if he is telling the truth. “Kavanaugh’s once-assured confirmation has now been thrown into question, angering Trump and prompting his aides to evaluate their options moving forward.”

Actually, there was no lack of warnings about this sort of thing. “There is an unintended consequence of the White House’s trade battle with China: Companies in the Pearl River Delta, the center of China’s manufacturing might, are accelerating toward making higher-quality products to compete against American goods.”

This administration sure doesn’t lack scandals. “An investigation targeting President Trump’s top emergency-management official has been referred to federal prosecutors to determine whether criminal charges should be pursued, according to people familiar with the probe. Brock Long, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and two other federal employees may have broken as many as six laws while they commuted frequently between Washington and Mr. Long’s home in Hickory, N.C., at taxpayers’ expense, said one of the people briefed on the investigation.” Good grief.

Republicans lack a good option here. “Embattled Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY), who represents New York’s 27th Congressional District, will remain on the November ballot despite being indicted on charges of insider trading and lying to federal agents.”

We lack an end game for the trade war. “There might not be a US-China deal for America’s dealmaker in chief to do. Recall that back in May, it looked like there was a deal. No trade war. China would buy more stuff as a way to address President Trump’s concern about the large bilateral trade deficit. . . . Now it’s September, and the conflict continues to escalate. . . . [T]he more serious economic effects from the conflict are longer term: greater business uncertainty, potentially tighter financial conditions, a hit to supply chains, and non-tariff retaliation.”