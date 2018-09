A Jew blows a shofar, a ram’s horn, during Tasklikh, a Rosh Hashanah ritual for casting sins upon the waters, in Ashdod, Israel, in September 2011. (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Opinion writer

I will be off Wednesday in observance of Yom Kippur. I will return on Thurday. To all those observing as well, g’mar chatima tova (may you be inscribed in the book of life), and have an easy fast!