The question of why politics has gotten so bitter and surrealistic has a very simple answer. The Republican Party wields far more power than it has actual public support for, and Republicans’ intent to wield it maximally makes them maneuver, attack and lie to a degree that is wrecking our political process.

If you want to quantify that problem, here it is: President Trump’s “loyal supporters make up about one-quarter of the electorate.” What are you going to do if that is your problem? You have two choices: Move to the center and govern in a way that also represents the interests of your opponents, or move hard to your base and bust up the furniture to feed the flames. Now, which of those scenarios sounds familiar?

And what are the two possible outcomes if you choose Door No. 2? Either voters step in and correct your excesses, or democracy itself gets busted up and sent into the furnace. And which of those scenarios sounds terrifyingly imminent?

Republicans are driving further and further into their own political dead end. They have seen the problem developing, but they just can’t bring themselves to fix it, because neither their base nor their rich donors will let them. And so they double down and double down until the day of reckoning arrives, for them and for the rest of us.

The day of reckoning should have happened in November 2016. Trump should have lost. And after the parade of Trump’s lawbreaking friends, associates and employees, his tarring of Hillary Clinton as “crooked,” together with the completely unhinged chant of “Lock her up,” will go down in history as one of the most convoluted and dishonest campaign themes ever.

For such a campaign, and for such a man, losing at the polls was the correct and expected response. And what do you know? He did lose the vote. But he was awarded his advanced degree from the electoral college and now we’re all enrolled in Trump University. And is we learning yet? What we’re learning is that getting democracy back on track is both crucial and difficult when one party starts running it like a family crime syndicate and protection racket.

Our next chance is in exactly seven weeks. Trump’s loyal supporters make up about one-quarter of the electorate. Let’s make sure everybody comes to understand that. It will be on the test. It is the test.