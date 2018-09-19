Editorial cartoonist

• Who is this Christine Blasey Ford, anyway? She is not a conservative Supreme Court nominee, just a former high school student, if in fact she ever went to high school. It’s a he-said/she-said situation there. Republicans have a list of high school students from around the country who don’t remember her being in their schools.

• Her timing is bad. You can’t jump up near the end of trial and shout out new evidence. Okay, sure they do that on TV all the time, but this isn’t TV. Well, okay, it is on TV, but this is real life, too — sort of. In this quasi-real life, it doesn’t matter what the evidence is; what matters is the timing. Late evidence can be mentioned and discussed on a talk show, but not fully investigated. Stare decisis says that is settled law.

• Her story is suspect. Brett Kavanaugh said it was false, which overrules the accuser saying it is true. Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) said there are “lots of reasons” not to believe Ford’s assertions, revolving around the fact that he knows Kavanaugh. That’s as good as evidence gets, but there’s more. A conservative advocacy group said that it would spend $1.5 million on a television advertising campaign to defend Kavanaugh, before it knows all the facts. But $1.5 million is a lot of evidence.

• The crime, if it ever happened, is not really a crime. Attempted rape is not a crime, if you look at it a certain way. If you look at it as an obstacle to an important Supreme Court confirmation, the mists of time are plenty misty enough to make it not really a crime. Maybe just some rough horseplay, according to a lawyer for a conservative legal group. Those conservative values, you know. Lying about it now would not be a crime either, just more rough horseplay with the facts.

• Kavanaugh is “somebody very special.” President Trump said so, and would President Trump tell a lie? By implication, of course, Ford is somebody who is not very special.

• Delaying the confirmation could be dangerous. The nation’s fate hangs in the balance without the confirmation process barreling ahead over every consideration, including documents, vague answers and even politics! Why, just look at what happened to Merrick Garland. Through some mysterious combination of events, not including any attempted-rape accusation, somehow Merrick Garland didn’t get confirmed. He didn’t even get a vote. Why, come to think of it, he didn’t get any hearings at all. Nobody knows quite how that happened, but it did, and that shows how dangerous any delay can be.

The Republicans are not about to let THAT happen again, until the next time a Democratic president commits an attempted rape of the Supreme Court by nominating somebody.