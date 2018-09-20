

The New York Times reports on President Trump’s unhinged attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III and the FBI:

Mr. Trump used the Oval Office interview with The Hill newspaper to unleash some of his most deeply felt grievances against his critics, saying that one of the “crowning achievements” of his presidency will be exposing what he calls corruption among the people investigating his administration. “We have tremendous support, by the way, to expose something that is truly a cancer in our country,” the president said of federal law enforcement officials without citing evidence. The remark was a striking rhetorical echo of 1973, when John Dean, the White House counsel, gravely told President Richard M. Nixon that the Watergate scandal was “a cancer within — close to the presidency.”

Trump also revealed that the inspiration for ordering the declassification of a mass of documents relating to the Russia investigation came from a clutch of Fox News hosts known for fanning outrageous conspiracies. That tells us much about Trump’s complete unfitness for the job.

Decrying special counsel Robert S. Mueller III as “conflicted,” and showing that his declassification decision was driven by extreme partisan politics, the president only adds to the pile of evidence that his handling of the Russia investigation has been a series of attempts to hinder, derail and end the investigation into himself and his cronies — many of whom have either pleaded guilty or been convicted of felonies. His assertion in the interview that he “does not have an attorney general” underscores his view that the position should function as his political flunky, not someone empowered to defend the Constitution and enforce federal laws.

As we have experienced time and again, Trump’s ranting did not draw GOP condemnation or even interest. Imagine if a party interested in defending the reputation of law enforcement, in holding the president accountable for his actions and investigating wrongdoing, had the majority in one or both houses of Congress.

First, one would see resolutions condemning the loony, unfair allegations. Congress would defend the rule of law, stress the importance of completing the ongoing Russia investigation and advise the White House that any effort to fire Mueller, Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein and/or install a flunky to replace Sessions would be opposed. If Democrats had a Senate majority, the president would be advised that no attorney general nominee would be confirmed until Mueller completes his work.

Second, you would see legislation to protect the special counsel, akin to the measure that passed the Senate Judiciary Committee by a 14-to-7 vote. Debate on the Senate floor would help disabuse the public of the notion that Mueller’s inquiry is a “witch hunt” (with so many convictions and guilty pleas, Trump’s “witch hunt” line sounds increasingly inane).

Third, you’d have real oversight hearings. Intelligence officials would be questioned about the process for declassification and the harm that might ensue when documents of an ongoing national security investigation are released. Both current and former officials could explain the unprecedented nature of the action.

Finally, you would see exacting oversight over the matters the FBI and Justice Department have yet to examine — the president’s receipt of foreign emoluments (which Congress could and should vote to disallow), conflicts of interest, rampant corruption among senior officials (e.g., former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt), and allegations against FEMA chief Brock Long. In other words, you would see increased scrutiny of the president, not less.

Republicans could take all of these steps. However, they are unwilling to abide by their oaths and act in defense of the Constitution and the rule of law that are under siege by a mentally, morally and temperamentally unfit chief executive. In looking to the midterms, voters should consider what would result if Trump were vindicated by Republican victories. What greater damage would he do? They should also ponder the potential for a government fulfilling the framers’ wishes — one in which one branch of government can be checked and contained by the others. No one can shut Trump up, but they can shut down many of his shenanigans.