Without an FBI investigation, chaos is bound to ensue. “Eight Democratic Senators who previously served as prosecutors renewed calls for an FBI investigation of allegations that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh committed assault in high school.”

Imagine the chaos at the White House when they see this report. “President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, has participated over the last month in multiple interview sessions lasting for hours with investigators from the office of special counsel, Robert Mueller, sources tell ABC News. The special counsel’s questioning of Cohen, one of the president’s closest associates over the past decade, has focused primarily on all aspects of Trump’s dealings with Russia — including financial and business dealings and the investigation into alleged collusion with Russia by the Trump campaign and its surrogates to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.”

Just what Republicans need — more Trump-induced chaos. “All summer, congressional GOP leaders have touted their success passing spending bills before the Sept. 30 funding deadline, a rare feat in this partisan age that they’ve even highlighted on the campaign trail. But President Donald Trump just doesn’t care. He wants his wall, and he wants it yesterday.”

This is economic chaos, not success. “An estimated 8,000 small businesses remain closed, or about 10% of the total, says Jorge Argüelles-Morán, president of the United Retailers Association. Many establishments are still awaiting payouts from insurance policies, or lacked coverage. . . . The island’s bigger businesses also are reassessing. Maria’s devastation of the power grid and the business interruption it caused could weigh on companies as they decide whether to move operations off the island.”

The Trumpian base craves ever-higher levels of chaos. “For at least some of the Americans who put Trump into power, revealed preference would seem to suggest their choice is: Ratchet up the conflict! As the reality-TV potus preps for a new season, fans want plot twists.”

Wait. I thought it was a “hoax.” Chaos in the administration is the only constant. “The U.S. broadened punitive action against Russia over its interference in the 2016 election, listing all 25 Russian people and companies indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in February and July to a sanctions list in the effort to deter further meddling.” Pretty funny, actually.

Can you imagine the chaos, not to mention fear, they are experiencing? “The family of Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who is accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, released a statement of ‘full support’ for her Thursday, calling her a woman of ‘impeccable character.’ In the statement, which was posted to Twitter by Bridgit Mendler, who identified herself as Ford’s niece, the family asks that Ford’s decision to come forward ‘be treated seriously and respectfully’ and that her and her family’s privacy be respected as her allegations are investigated.”