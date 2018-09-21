Editorial cartoonist

The reasons to steamroller over a likely assault victim in Republicans’ headlong determination to do whatever it takes to get a maximally sympathetic and reliable vote on the Supreme Court are …

There are no reasons, other than the ones mentioned in the question. And this one: Republicans now have a tradition to uphold. They have not spent the past 30 years abandoning every measure of integrity for nothing. It’s now their brand. It’s their standard. It’s, um, who they ARE.

They can’t take additional time to deal with new substantive issues, because there is an arbitrary schedule already announced! You don’t upend an arbitrary schedule for an assault allegation and a potential outright lie by a nominee about it. You just can’t, if you are upholding a well-established standard of sordidness. And besides, they don’t even know what happened, and there is no way to undertake an investigation. The FBI can’t investigate it, because it doesn’t investigate things. It’s not as though it’s called the Federal Bureau of INVESTIGATION. It’s now called the FBWTW — the Federal Bureau of Whatever Trump Wants — or will be called that soon enough. Whenever Trump gets an attorney general who will do as he is told.

No, it takes time to build a reputation of disgracefulness, and one act of fairness or responsibility could undo that overnight. It is not merely a standard; it is a strategy. The strategy is to drive any remaining people of integrity out of the party so that there is no cognitive dissonance. When the only people left are people who will do anything, you are ready to create the well-oiled machinery of total corruption that President Trump speaks of. You can see how much Trump suffers when someone raises a point of responsibility. That kind of suffering will only end when the last shreds of decency and fairness are eradicated.

They have made their choice. Now make yours.