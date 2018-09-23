

Patti Davis, daughter of President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan, in 2010 (Chris Pizzello/AP)

If there is anything good to come out of the week in which we witnessed irresponsible and defamatory conspiracy theories, bullying of a victim of a sex crime and a jaw-dropping display of cluelessness by Republican men, it will come from the courageous women who stepped forward under the hashtag #WhyIDidn’tReport.

The Post reported:

On Friday, the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport went viral, with Twitter users explaining why they didn’t report an assault they experienced. The stories streamed out after President Trump’s tweet questioning why Christine Blasey Ford, now a 51-year-old research psychologist in Northern California, did not immediately report the alleged attack she recently said occurred at a high school party in the 1980s. Ford says that a drunk, teenage Brett M. Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her, leaving her fearful that he “might inadvertently kill her,” while Kavanaugh has said that the accusations are “completely false.”

The stories these survivors told were horrifying, infuriating and frightening — but most of all sad. Women who had suffered in silence, for decades in some cases, “explained just how hard it is to come forward about such incidents right after they happen — and how difficult it can be to prosecute afterward. Trump’s tweet was slammed for being tone-deaf and ignorant of the obstacles facing survivors in coming forward about such incidents, immediately or even decades after the fact.”

One is tempted to ask if the general public learned anything from Anita Hill’s ordeal or from the #MeToo revelations of the past year or from the thousands of children molested by priests who could not bear to tell their stories for decades. The answer, sadly, is not really.

People adeptly compartmentalize. #MeToo goes in the “employment harassment” box; the Catholic Church scandal goes in the “pedophile” box. But these and the women’s stories we read this week all share common features: Someone (usually male) uses his power (physical or spiritual or executive) to abuse and degrade someone less powerful, leaving the victim with feelings of guilt, shame and fear. The victims never forget and often are punished, scorned, threatened or disbelieved when they muster the courage to speak out. The cycle is reinforced and the message is conveyed: Victims pay a terrible price for stepping forward.

Neither the passage of time nor victims’ memories that don’t include extraneous details (as Patti Davis so effectively encapsulated in her account) should undercut the victims’ credibility. While false accusations do happen, they are exceedingly rare. The more common occurrence is failing to report, just as the women who shared their devastating stories this week told us.

We do not know at this juncture if Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh did attempt to rape Christine Blasey Ford when she was a teenager. What we do know is the president’s language, the bullying treatment from senators, the outlandish skulduggery by previously respected conservatives and the suggestion that it doesn’t really matter what happened way back when are deeply wrong and cruel. They should not be tolerated.

To all of the women who came forward, your bravery and candor should be an inspiration to others and a warning to predators and their defenders. They are the heroes in this awful, demoralizing episode.