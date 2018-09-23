

The Supreme Court is seen in Washington on Friday. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Who said it?

1. “Accusers go through a lot of trauma. Some handle it one way and some handle it another way. Regardless, It’s not something we want to do to blame the accuser or try and second-guess the accuser. We don’t know the situation she was going through 35 years ago. We don’t know the circumstances.”

2. “That’s the way the Senate Republicans have set this up: Do you believe her or do you believe him? That is exactly why we’ve been pressing for an FBI investigation.”

3. “It’s judge Kavanaugh, the Dept. of Justice and the president who’ve said no, there will be no investigation.”

4. “I think it really speaks to her credibility at this moment. What in the hell did she have to gain by doing this?”

5. “I have said many times that the Anita Hill hearing was a disaster, but they did have an FBI investigation.”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.