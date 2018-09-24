

A sign marks the entrance to an early voting station in downtown Minneapolis on Thursday. (Steve Karnowski/AP)

Opinion writer

Democrats are cheered by good polls. “Democrats remain in a stronger position than Republicans to win the House of Representatives, with their chances having gradually improved over the summer. We estimate that Democrats would win 224 seats if the elections were held today, which is more than the 218 needed for a majority. The margin of error is plus or minus 12 seats, which means that control of the chamber is still in play.”

With not much to cheer about, Republicans’ turnout trails Democrats’. “So how big is the Democratic turnout edge this year? It’s pretty big. About 4.3 million more Democrats than Republicans voted in the House primaries of 2018.”

It’s not as though the public is cheering on Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh. “Overall, the 50 percent opposing Kavanaugh is the highest opposition to a Supreme Court nominee in Fox surveys going back to 2005. Forty-six opposed Kavanaugh in August. Before his nomination, the previous high was when 39 percent opposed Neil Gorsuch in March 2017. . . . What about the upcoming midterm elections? When looking only at counties where the 2016 presidential vote was close (Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump within 10 points), support for Kavanaugh is down 11 points from August: currently, 35 percent would confirm, while 54 percent wouldn’t.”

Women will cheer if the Republicans go down in flames. “Trump risks solidifying the Republican Party as the party of men. Though the president is not on the ballot this fall, he is framing the midterm elections as a referendum on his presidency, and that has leaders and operatives in party fearing what GOP strategist Alex Castellanos termed a ‘pink wave’ of women powering a Democratic takeover of the House, and perhaps the Senate, to deliver a rebuke to Trump. . . . The fault lines were evident last week, when Trump spoke out about the Kavanaugh episode by saying the real victim is the federal judge, whom Christine Blasey Ford accused sexually assaulting her when he was 17, and attacking Ford’s credibility. The president’s comments made some Republican elected officials plainly uncomfortable; Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) called them ‘appalling.'”

Cheer up. When Trump goes, America can recover its soul. “Trump Administration Aims to Sharply Restrict New Green Cards for Those on Public Aid. . . . Older immigrants, many of whom get low-cost prescription drugs through the Medicare Part D program, could also be forced to stop participating in the popular benefits program or risk being deemed a ‘public charge’ who is ineligible for legal resident status.” Good grief.

No one is cheering elites who act like partisan hacks. “Of the many forms of cruelty, that directed against those who are weak or powerless is one of the worst. Of itself, it undermines whatever legitimacy a person can claim by virtue of intellectual or professional distinction. Societies and governments will have elites—that is simply inescapable, except perhaps in an ancient city state, and probably not even then. But in a free society, for those elites to exercise their power—their very real power, as those subject to it well know—they have to do so with restraint and good judgment. The alternative is, sooner or later, revolt, which is why higher education often finds itself battered by angry citizens who, in a different setting, conclude that the legal system, too, is rigged.”

Many Republicans would cheer if she mounted a primary challenge against Trump in 2020. “U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Sunday that people shouldn’t ‘second-guess’ Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. . . . Haley was responding to a question from host Jake Tapper, who asked if it was fair to suggest that because an accuser didn’t inform police of an assault, then it likely didn’t happen — a line of questions based on doubts raised by President Trump about Ford.”