Editorial cartoonist

I have not seen all the Terminator movies, but I’m pretty sure I recall a final scene of a badly damaged mechanical torso and arm crawling forward on the floor in its relentless program to inflict mayhem.

Whether or not I’m recalling that correctly, it’s the movie we are watching now. The more severe the damage the Republicans sustain, the more obvious their one and only objective is to get a reliable vote on the Supreme Court, come what may. It is decidedly not to conduct a patient process to find a jurist who will represent the kind of balance and integrity that the majority of Americans would respect.

The lengths Republicans will go to seem without end. Their wood-chipper ending of the Merrick Garland nomination was bad enough, but the haste, shortcuts, procedural overrides and last-minute document dumps merely added the insults to the injuries. Then the attempts to whirl Christine Blasey Ford through a revolving-door of a hearing without any real investigations of her claims showed how no obstacle is big enough to deter their mission programming.

Whether or not a second credible accusation finally undoes the Kavanaugh nomination remains to be seen, but you know that even if it does, and even if Republicans lose the House in November, and even the Senate, too, that the torso and arm will regroup and start crawling once more toward getting a nominee from their ideologue factory confirmed in the lame-duck session.

You can regard this implacable end-game of the Republican brand as admirable, or you can see it as the horrifying plot-device from Hell that it is, but its character is pretty obvious now. They are all-in on their bet, and at this point, anything and everything will be sacrificed to the mission.

The scene might not end well for them, but they are hoping for some future Supreme-Court-ruling rewrites.