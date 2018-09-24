UP: #WhyIDidn’tReport
DOWN: President Trump attacking Dr. Christine Blasey Ford
UP: Ford’s attorney Debra Katz
DOWN: Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa)
UP: Zillow and LinkedIn
DOWN: Ed Whelan
UP: Republicans who refuse to vote on Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh until they hear Ford
DOWN: “Plow right through” the confirmation regardless of what Ford says
UP: Yale Law School faculty calling for due process
DOWN: Republicans’ lacking a single woman on the Senate Judiciary Committee
UP: Ad with six siblings of Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) denouncing their brother
DOWN: Next Thanksgiving dinner with the Gosar clan
UP: Every economist who warned Trump against a trade war
DOWN: China cancels trade talks in the United States
UP: Denouncing the killing of an innocent African American man in his own apartment
DOWN: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) trying to make this into a negative ad (Huh?!)
UP: Car prices
DOWN: Trump tariffs resulting in “2 million fewer new vehicles sold per year; total U.S. employment losses of nearly 714,700 jobs, and GDP losses of $59.2 billion; a loss of 117,500 of 1.1 million U.S. new-car dealership jobs.”
UP: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ripping the Russians for being uncooperative
DOWN: Trump’s Russia diplomacy