

Jennifer Gosar talks about her brother, U.S. Rep. Paul A. Gosar. (Brill For Congress via AP)

Opinion writer

UP: #WhyIDidn’tReport

DOWN: President Trump attacking Dr. Christine Blasey Ford

UP: Ford’s attorney Debra Katz

DOWN: Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa)

UP: Zillow and LinkedIn

DOWN: Ed Whelan

UP: Republicans who refuse to vote on Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh until they hear Ford

DOWN: “Plow right through” the confirmation regardless of what Ford says

UP: Yale Law School faculty calling for due process

DOWN: Republicans’ lacking a single woman on the Senate Judiciary Committee

UP: Ad with six siblings of Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) denouncing their brother

DOWN: Next Thanksgiving dinner with the Gosar clan

UP: Every economist who warned Trump against a trade war

DOWN: China cancels trade talks in the United States

UP: Denouncing the killing of an innocent African American man in his own apartment

DOWN: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) trying to make this into a negative ad (Huh?!)

UP: Car prices

DOWN: Trump tariffs resulting in “2 million fewer new vehicles sold per year; total U.S. employment losses of nearly 714,700 jobs, and GDP losses of $59.2 billion; a loss of 117,500 of 1.1 million U.S. new-car dealership jobs.”

UP: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ripping the Russians for being uncooperative

DOWN: Trump’s Russia diplomacy