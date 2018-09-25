

Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh on Sept. 5 during his Senate confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Opinion writer

Republicans don’t bother with the pretense of fairness or concern for victims. “Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) said on Monday that a new sexual misconduct allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is ‘phony.’ ” Then have the FBI investigate.

When you go on right-wing state TV and cry, you’re giving up the pretense of being something other than a partisan hack. “Embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, in his first television interview after allegations of past sexual misconduct were leveled against him, told Fox News Monday he’s never sexually assaulted anyone, and he’s not backing down.” And he trotted out his wife, to make matters worse.

No pretense of decency or fairness. “Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blasted Democrats and the ‘far left’ in a blistering floor speech on Monday over the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, the ‘despicable’ way the Democrats handled it, the way the media handled it, and the process in general.” Back to insulting women, are we?

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) drops the pretense she is defending Roe v. Wade. “Collins reaffirmed her belief — despite the massive enthusiasm social conservatives have for Kavanaugh — that Roe v. Wade would remain intact: ‘I do not believe that he’s going to repeal Roe v. Wade,’ but Collins said that she was still undecided on him. ‘How could I decide before hearing the testimony of professor Ford?’ Collins said she was ‘close, very close, but I’m not all the way there, and professor Ford deserves to be heard.’ ” Apparently she doesn’t mind ending her career when this term runs out.

No pretense of certainty. Everything is day-to-day. “Whether the majority leader’s apparent stance — that pulling Kavanaugh’s confirmation would harm rather than help his members’ chances in November — holds firm remains to be seen. ‘This has become a complete circus,’ one House GOP aide lamented to me, “and you never know what comes next in the circus.” Well, yeah.

Evangelicals gave up the pretense of morality and Christian values when they stuck with Trump. “Republicans find themselves caught between the growing anger of many female voters over the Kavanaugh allegations and the demands of core conservative voters infuriated by what they see as a Democratic plot. Religious conservatives have doubled down on their support for Judge Kavanaugh, arguing that the developments are a last-ditch effort by Democrats to derail the conservative judicial agenda that Mr. Trump promised them in 2016.” Cringe.

The pretense of victimhood is galling. “Kavanaugh Is Victim of #MeToo Fervor, Kellyanne Conway Says.” No, women who are sexually assaulted are victimized — when attacked, and then when maligned.