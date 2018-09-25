

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), left, and Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.). (Susan Walsh/AP; Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Washington Post)

Pollster Charlie Cook writes that the results of the fight over Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation may have more resonance in the Senate, where control may rest with a handful of races within the margin of polling error:

There is little dispute that there is a wave, and a big one, but the number of competitive Senate seats that are in red states will likely diminish its impact. Of the eight Senate races rated as Toss-Up in The Cook Political Report’s ratings, Democratic incumbents Bill Nelson (Florida), Joe Donnelly (Indiana), and Heidi Heitkamp (North Dakota), along with GOP incumbent Ted Cruz (Texas) and the open-seat contests in Arizona and Tennessee, are in states that Trump won in 2016. Dean Heller (Nevada) is the only GOP incumbent in a state carried by Hillary Clinton. Expand the picture out to the four Democratic-held seats that are rated as Lean Democratic, and only Tina Smith (Minnesota) is in a Clinton state, while Jon Tester (Montana), Sherrod Brown (Ohio), and Joe Manchin (West Virginia) are in Trump states. There are no seats in the Lean Republican column.

Put differently, the recent allegations against Kavanaugh and Republicans’ utter lack of seriousness about the fact-finding process make it easier for red-state Democrats to vote no and win their races, in large part with the help of women. Conversely, it makes it a tad tougher for Republicans who will vote to confirm Kavanaugh (or who support his confirmation) if research psychologist Christine Blasey Ford comes across as credible.

In the next Texas Senate debate, set for Sunday, for example, Rep. Beto O’Rourke (R-Tex.) can go after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.):

Why aren’t you supporting a full FBI of investigation of the facts — isn’t Ford owed that? Even Anita Hill got that much.

Why didn’t you say anything when President Trump and your GOP allies said she wasn’t credible because she failed to come forward as a teen?

Do you think Ford is “confused” or part of a “Democratic smear”?

Why didn’t you have the nerve to question Ford directly? Should you do your own job rather than outsource it to a woman who’ll be less offensive than you?

If your wife or daughter raised these allegations, would you be pleased with the way the Republicans have handled it?

If the message goes out that “boys will be boys” or that events 30 years ago are irrelevant, don’t you think it’s going to affect how young men treat our daughters?

Cruz is already having difficulty winning over suburban women and college-educated voters. His conduct in the hearing on Thursday and his ability to deflect responsibility for his party’s increasingly misogynistic tone may be the difference in the race — and in control of the Senate. Cruz, of course, cannot possibly oppose Kavanaugh, but it is baffling that he doesn’t want a more extended process to provide a patina of fairness and maybe even hold off a vote until after the midterms. Then again, GOP men really don’t get how offensive they sound to women voters.

Likewise, in races for currently Republican-held seats in Tennessee, Arizona and Nevada, Republicans will be obliged to defend Kavanaugh and support the rush to judgment. The moderate Democratic challengers, on the other hand, can simply be on the side of fairness, respect and concern for sex-crime victims. Again, someone such as Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) would have a much easier time if she didn’t have to defend the crass attacks from Trump and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and their obvious indifference for fact-finding.

In short, the politics of the Kavanaugh fiasco may not change one Republican senator’s vote, but it could change a lot of votes in November, or inspire more enraged women to get out and vote. It’s the classic lose-lose for Republicans — if they lose on Kavanaugh, their base eats them alive; if they win, the voters in contentious races do.