

President Trump answers a reporters question about Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh on Tuesday. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Opinion writer

Republicans response is to attack the accusers. “Democrats believe that in his sworn testimony, Mr. Kavanaugh misled the Judiciary Committee on multiple occasions about his work in the Bush administration. . . . Months ago, Mr. McConnell warned the White House that Judge Kavanaugh’s long paper trail and history in Washington would make his confirmation difficult. He turned out to be right.”

Don’t they know Republicans never apologize for their attacks? “Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) apologize to a woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, saying the GOP leader had labeled the allegations a ‘smear job.'”

The attack-ads against this Republican write themselves. “Rep. Kevin Cramer, the Republican nominee for Senate in North Dakota, questioned whether the allegation of sexual assault against Judge Brett Kavanaugh would be disqualifying for his Supreme Court nomination even if it were true. . . . ‘Even if it’s all true, does it disqualify him? It certainly means that he did something really bad 36 years ago, but does it disqualify him from the Supreme Court?’ Cramer asked.” I’d like to think North Dakota voters think sexual assault and lying about it are disqualifying.

Trump’s attacks on women and the Justice Department don’t play well in Florida. “In the Florida U.S. Senate race, which could be critical to control of the Senate this year, Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson moves into a 53 – 46 percent likely voter lead over Gov. Rick Scott, the Republican challenger, according to a Quinnipiac University Poll . . . . Florida likely voters give President Donald Trump a negative 44 – 54 percent job approval rating.”

Trump’s attacks on Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein rattled some legal gurus and stalwart Republicans. They wrote directly to Rosenstein: “The stakes for the country are paramount in continuing to ensure that the [Robert S.] Mueller and related investigations are allowed to continue uninterrupted to their conclusion without any outside interference. If you leave, the American people have no guarantees that those investigations will remain independent and free from intervention or restrictions in the future.” Read the whole thing.

France defends the international liberal order against Trump’s attacks. “French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a fiery rebuke of US policies under President Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly Tuesday, signaling that he is ready to take up the mantle of global leadership usually assumed by a US leader. At times directly referring to the US, Macron rapped the Trump administration for its policies on Iran, climate change, the UN, migration and Mideast peace, among others.” Ouch.

You can understand why he turned around to attack one of Kavanaugh’s accusers: “Trump Faces Laughter at UN, Then Unleashes Global Grievance List.” Not a good look for America.