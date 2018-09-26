

The cast of the Trump Family Special. Gina Gershon is in it! (Russ Rowland)

Columnist

What can you say about the Trump Family Special? Look, if you get a ticket for someone to hit you on the head with a foam bat for an hour, I guess you can’t be upset when they hit you on the head with a foam bat for an hour. They delivered! The people hitting you on the head with a foam bat were very gifted, and the foam bat was constructed of excellent, high-quality foam — but it was still people hitting you on the head with a foam bat for an hour.

Anyway, I am maybe not the right person to review this sort of thing. But if you are a person who wakes up and says to yourself, “I’d like, willingly, to see more of the Trumps. Every television station, much of the radio, the entire Internet and all late-night comedy are not enough. What does Broadway — or off-Broadway — have to offer?” then run, do not walk, to the Trump Family Special.

The whole idea is that the Trump family is on Trump TV performing a special, and they are singing songs while waiting for Donald, who, Godot-like, fails to appear. The actors are charming. The actress playing Ivana Trump (Suzanne Sole) spends most of the show making a funny face, and honestly the face is very funny. The songs run the gamut, and some of the jokes are fresh and surprising for such well-plowed material. The word “covfefe” gets used to summon demons. Gina Gershon, through some career-decision-making mechanism impenetrable to an outsider, stars as Melania. She does a great job!

But it was no “Duck Commander,” the Duck Dynasty musical. I am sure that when the producers invited the media, they were not thinking, “Oh, boy, I hope one review includes several paragraphs lamenting that this was not the Duck Dynasty musical.” But if this were a just world, “Duck Commander” would have gone to Broadway and Donald Trump would not be president.

“Duck Commander” (I am sorry to be talking about the Duck Dynasty musical, but I feel we as a culture have not reckoned with it adequately) had a yearning at its center that the Trump Family Special lacks. It was the work of reality-TV stars who had to fight for every inch of mainstream cultural appeal. It was calculated yet sincere, with love songs, odes to camouflage and a detailed recounting of the invention of the duck call. Act I ended with someone making a gaffe that had consequences, and then grappling with the road to redemption.

Meanwhile, the Trumps just have this handed to them. Look, sometimes you so desperately need to laugh and escape that you decide to set the collapse of democratic norms to music. What’s the harm? It’s only a cabaret! And I love a cabaret! (I feel like there is another show with this theme.)

Clearly the show’s creative team have been consuming all the Trump things there are to consume; it leaves no joke stone unturned, even some stones that might be better left unturned. Melania even makes a dirty joke about “wettest ever from the standpoint of water.” Gina Gershon (she’s in this!) delivers it well.

But, at a certain point, you must look around at your life and ask, “Why?”

Who is this joke on? I have a certain sympathy for the desire to get through tough times by making jokes, but most of these jokes follow the proposition that Isn’t It Funny That These Awful People Whose Flaws Are So Plainly Visible Are In Charge, And You Aren’t?

Is it, though? The Trumps are nepotistic, cruel, sexist; they have risen to power to the tune of what can scarcely be called dog whistles; their corruption seems limited only by their imagination. There’s a whole song dedicated to how they are pulling one over on you poor schmucks. Look, the Trumps are cruel and foolish and, so far, it seems none of their behavior has any repercussions! But . . . what if they sang?

One of the many tragedies of the Trump era is how much creative energy the world must spend on Donald John Trump and his scions. What is there to say? There are only so many ways to call someone orange, and nothing rhymes with it. What art can you hope to extract from this Styrofoam family? There is no there, there.

The show does not err in making the Trumps more vibrant or sympathetic than they are. Melania is not trapped in a tower; the boys are venal, even if Don Jr. cannot read; and a whole number floats Ivanka’s lack of a soul. But consequently, all you are left with is a cabaret that gambols through the litany of sins of the past 20 months and leaves you feeling pretty much the same despair as you did when you went in — although you might be humming “Three Little Wives of Donald T.” See? It’s okay, you can laugh!

Is it? Can you?

Read more from Alexandra Petri:

Some interpersonal verbs, conjugated by gender

I am a horse. I know horseplay. That’s not what this is.

Every man should be worried. At least, I’m worried.