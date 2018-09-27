

Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on Sept. 6. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Opinion writer

Keep an eye on female voters and senators. “Republicans have feared that if they don’t confirm [Judge Brett M.] Kavanaugh, they will depress turnout among their base supporters. But elevating him to the Supreme Court amid these allegations risks compounding their problems with the female voters already most hostile to Trump (partly for his own history of alleged sexual abuse). Even before Ford testifies, nearly three-fifths of college-educated white women opposed Kavanaugh’s confirmation.”

Lots of staffers could eye the exits. “Domestic Policy Council Director Andrew Bremberg is planning to leave his post for an ambassadorship, the White House announced on Wednesday. Bremberg, who has held his job since President Trump‘s inauguration, was nominated to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations office in Geneva.”

Democrats should keep an eye out for good questions like this. “Katy Tur Confronts Kavanaugh Attorney on New Accuser: ‘Are You Calling Her a Liar?’” Either that or loony, or we’re back to mistaken identity.

Someone should keep an eye out for all the witnesses to excessive drinking. “While his recollections are of harmless partying, interviews with his former classmates turned up less sanguine memories of Judge Kavanaugh and alcohol. While some found Judge Kavanaugh’s college drinking unexceptional, nearly a dozen others said they recalled his indulging in heavy drinking, with some characterizing it as outside the norms of college life. James Roche, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur who roomed with Judge Kavanaugh their freshman year at Yale, described him as ‘frequently unusually drunk’ and someone who could become ‘belligerent and mean’ when he drank.”

If you cast an eye on Kavanaugh’s own documents, Mark Judge is a central figure. “Among the people named repeatedly are Mark Judge (‘Judge’), a classmate of Kavanaugh’s who is now a conservative writer — and who was said to have been at the party where the alleged assault occurred.” And the Senate refuses to call him.

If you wanted to poke a finger in the eye of a GOP female senator, you would put Trump in charge of defending Kavanaugh. “Though Kavanaugh has been flabbergasted as the women have come forward, he has remained measured publicly, while Trump has become increasingly agitated and animated while discussing the allegations.”

One can eye skeptically Kavanaugh’s claim to be a protector of women since he was a teen. “On a liberal campus known for its scholarship, the DKEs stood out for their hard partying and, some women students claimed, misogyny. During Judge Kavanaugh’s time there — 15 or so years after women arrived — some fraternity brothers paraded around campus displaying women’s underwear they had filched, drawing criticism.”