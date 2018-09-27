By Ann Telnaes
Ann Telnaes
Editorial cartoonist
Editorial cartoonist

The “female assistant,” Rachel Mitchell, provides Republicans cover.


One can only imagine President Trump watching Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony.


Judge Brett Kavanaugh delivers quite a performance.


Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) blows his top.


