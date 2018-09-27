The “female assistant,” Rachel Mitchell, provides Republicans cover.
One can only imagine President Trump watching Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh delivers quite a performance.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) blows his top.
