

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) speaks as Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on Thursday. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Opinion writer

Neither the temperament nor the devotion to truth we expect of a justice. “Why do I believe [Judge Brett M.] Kavanaugh is lying? The charges are credible, and his accusers are willing to put themselves at risk, with no apparent gain to bring them to the public. Kavanaugh has said too many things that strain credulity for all them to be plausibly true. . . . Perhaps he believes he has made amends for his cruelty. I see a liar who has the chance to prove his good faith innocence, and has conspicuously refused.”

He lacks the temperament for public office. “[Sen. Lindsey O.] Graham [R-S.C.] explodes at Dems, rips proceedings as ‘unethical sham.’ ”

His temperament is indistinguishable from President Trump’s. “After a contentious Republican presidential primary two years ago, Graham issued blunt warnings that a Trump nomination could be a disaster for the GOP and the nation. Since then, however, he has become one of Trump’s closest allies in the Senate. His statements Thursday, explicitly addressed at his colleagues, seemed aimed at saving Trump’s nominee by stiffening their backs.” Any argument, any accusation will do.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) showed more control, a more mature temperament than we have seen. He asked: “Are you saying that Dr. Ford’s efforts to come forward, to prepare for the very difficult testimony she gave today, to travel to Washington, D.C., and tell us about her experience, have all been part of an orchestrated political hit? And are you basically calling her some kind of political operative?” It is completely illogical, but that’s the GOP case.

Temperament counts, sometimes. “Can you imagine if a woman came to this hearing and had a temper tantrum and screamed and interrupted senators and behaved in the manner in which he has? She’d be taken out of the room in a straight jacket. And instead because he’s a guy it’s acceptable behavior and the president undoubtedly will be proud of him because he’s fighting back.” No kidding.

Not the temperament of someone deciding life-and-death issues. “He was more emotional than he has been seen in public before, his face contorted with bitterness, sniffing, teary, halting, taking deep breaths and repeated drinks of water to regain control.”

If you want judicial temperament, call a female prosecutor. “The Arizona prosecutor tapped by Senate Republicans to question Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser struck a measured and at times gentle tone Thursday with Christine Blasey Ford, while testing her memory and motives.”