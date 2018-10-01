- In a remarkable opinion, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit ruled last month that prosecutors aren’t obligated to turn over exculpatory evidence — even evidence that could establish innocence — before the suspect agrees to a plea bargain.
- Longtime conservative and Post columnist George F. Will says it’s time to abolish the death penalty.
- State legislatures are increasingly rejecting red-light cameras, finding that they’re more about providing revenue to municipalities than about public safety.
- California puts new restraints on use of the felony murder rule. This is a positive reform of an often-abused law.
- Oklahoma now has the highest incarceration rate in the country, taking over the position from Louisiana.
- The U.S. attorney’s office in Denver says Colorado marijuana businesses in full compliance with state law could still be prosecuted under federal law.
- Trial of a Texas cop who shot an unarmed man in the back ends with a mistrial.
- The Boston Globe delves into Massachusetts’s bizarre system of secret courts.
- Immigration and Customs Enforcement violated a court order in what appears to be a vendetta against a Haitian immigrant.
- Arkansas cop declares in a Facebook comment (which is later deleted) that 80 percent of rape allegations are false.
- A Florida deputy stands accused of planting drugs; hundreds of cases are now under review.
