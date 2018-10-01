

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) questions Christine Blasey Ford on Capitol Hill on Thursday. (Andrew Harnik/Pool/AP)

Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh just lost it. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) confessed, “I was really stunned about how he acted at that hearing.”

Just let the FBI do its job, she says, “You let the men and women of the FBI, the professionals, do their jobs. And that is what three Republicans asked, three undecided Republicans, did not feel comfortable moving forward with the vote on the floor without having this information. That is how you show Dr. Ford the respect you deserve.”

They could just not meet at all. “White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggested Sunday that President Trump‘s meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein could be postponed for a second time amid the uncertainty surrounding Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.” What does one have to do with the other?

Wait. This just doesn’t sound right. “Four witnesses will be questioned in coming days about aspects of the assault accusations against Judge Kavanaugh, according to two people familiar with the matter. Left off the list were former classmates who have contradicted Judge Kavanaugh’s congressional testimony about his drinking and partying as a student.” Leave off witnesses who say he dissembled under oath?!

Eliot A. Cohen gets it just right. These people are no conservatives: “Genuine conservatives might have snarled initially, but would, out of regard for the truth, tried to figure out exactly what happened to Ford 35 years ago, and whether the character of the man before them was what it was said to be. Perhaps the collapse of modern conservatism came out most clearly in Kavanaugh’s own testimony—its self-pity, its hysteria, its conjuring up of conspiracies, its vindictiveness. . . . No one watching those proceedings could imagine that a Democrat standing before this judge’s bench in the future would get a fair hearing. This was not the conservative temperament on display. It was, rather, personalized grievance politics.” Read the whole thing.

Kavanaugh sounded just like a Fox News nighttime host. “He’s still supposed to be behave as a judge … What evidence does he have, for instance, that the Clintons had anything to do with any of this?”

