

Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. (Tom Williams/Pool/AP)

UP: The deal-making of Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.)

DOWN: The hysterical performance of Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-N.C.)

UP: The cool precision of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)

DOWN: Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s angry-man routine

UP: The compelling logic of Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.)

DOWN: Rachel Mitchell agreeing to ask questions for the all-male Senate Judiciary Committee

UP: Red-state Democrats’ confidence

DOWN: The GOP’s chances of holding both houses

UP: The likelihood Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) will run for president

DOWN: The likelihood fewer than a dozen Democrats run for president

UP: Focus on Kavanaugh’s lack of judicial temperament

DOWN: Americans who doubt Christine Blasey Ford is telling the truth

UP: The GOP as the party of white, rich, male grievance

DOWN: The GOP as the party of white, working-class male grievance

UP: The gender gap

DOWN: Blaming women for not immediately reporting a sexual assault

UP: Ford’s testifying how traumatic memories get seared into your brain

DOWN: Kavanaugh’s denials of excessive drinking

UP: Concern President Trump’s not mentally and temperamentally fit

DOWN: Trump’s creepy affection for North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un