UP: The deal-making of Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.)
DOWN: The hysterical performance of Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-N.C.)
UP: The cool precision of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)
DOWN: Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s angry-man routine
UP: The compelling logic of Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.)
DOWN: Rachel Mitchell agreeing to ask questions for the all-male Senate Judiciary Committee
UP: Red-state Democrats’ confidence
DOWN: The GOP’s chances of holding both houses
UP: The likelihood Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) will run for president
DOWN: The likelihood fewer than a dozen Democrats run for president
UP: Focus on Kavanaugh’s lack of judicial temperament
DOWN: Americans who doubt Christine Blasey Ford is telling the truth
UP: The GOP as the party of white, rich, male grievance
DOWN: The GOP as the party of white, working-class male grievance
UP: The gender gap
DOWN: Blaming women for not immediately reporting a sexual assault
UP: Ford’s testifying how traumatic memories get seared into your brain
DOWN: Kavanaugh’s denials of excessive drinking
UP: Concern President Trump’s not mentally and temperamentally fit
DOWN: Trump’s creepy affection for North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un