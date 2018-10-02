Editorial cartoonist

We are angry. We aren’t talking to each other. We are threatening each other. We can’t agree on even basic questions. Each side accuses the other of perfidy and bad intentions. The history of the divide is told in different ways by each side. Blame is cast, and more blame. And did I mention we are angry?

And getting angrier. With both sides seen as growing ever more implacable, threats rising and warnings issued, how do we find our way forward? Is there a way? Actually, yes, and it’s profoundly simple. Ask the people.

Yes, ask the people. What a concept. Why, you might even construct a theory of government around that idea. We did. And it would work fine if we’d pay any attention to the underlying idea. We don’t need to settle the issue of past blame. We don’t need to destroy the opposition or its policy preferences. We just need to respect everybody’s opinion and follow the consensus wisdom, like, duh, democracies are supposed to do.

But then why isn’t the system working? Well, maybe it is, but imperfectly. November will go some way toward answering that question. But in the 21st century, so far, it hasn’t been working so well. Two of the past three presidents have been elected with fewer votes than their opponents. The Senate is so badly skewed to misallocate power that it is a nearly permanent thumb on the scale against democracy, or even a fair republic, if you prefer that terminology. Gerrymandering has warped representation in the House. So how do we proceed under these circumstances?

This is not the unsolvable mystery it has come to look like. The answer is quite simple. But seeing as how Republicans hold every elected branch of government, the ball is in their court, and I don’t mean their Supreme Court. You want to deescalate the tension? You want dialogue to resume? You want American anger and even hatred toward other Americans to subside? Here’s an idea for you. Don’t press your numerical power advantage against the wishes of the American people. What Americans want is broadly discernible through surveys. Don’t play dumb. Respect the people. You don’t think that would immediately start to heal the wounds? Try it and see. I’ll bet you a keg. On taxes, the safety net, climate and the environment, health care, money in politics, Supreme Court candidates — if you follow policies and nominate people with broad support, problem mostly solved. If you continue to pursue maximalist right-wing outcomes that are not representative of the American voters, well, guess what? We are here. And yes, we are angry.

Americans are turning, once again, to the ballot box in November. We’ll see how that goes. But better pay attention not just to whom we manage to elect in a very distorted system, but what we actually want. If you don’t care for that idea, well, then we will know who is to blame.