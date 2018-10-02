

Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27. (The Washington Post)

Count on the White House never to do the right thing — unless forced.”The White House has authorized the F.B.I. to expand its abbreviated investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh by interviewing anyone it deems necessary as long the review is finished by the end of the week, two people briefed on the matter said on Monday.”

Count on Trump to throw his own nominee under the bus. “President Donald Trump said Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony last week showed that the Supreme Court nominee had ‘a little bit of difficulty’ with alcohol when he was younger, undercutting the judge’s own portrayal of his drinking habits in high school and college.”

You can count on most Americans to be fair. “American voters support 68-28 percent reopening the FBI background check into Kavanaugh to investigate accusations of sexual misconduct.”

If Republicans lose big, you can count on them to blame President Trump. “On trustworthiness, empathy and being well-informed, Trump is rated lower than for his recent predecessors at similar points in the midterm years of their presidencies. For instance, about a third (34%) describe Trump as trustworthy today. By comparison, [President Barack] Obama was described as trustworthy by 58% of Americans in the summer before the 2010 midterm and by 51% in the summer.” Only 38 percent approve of his job performance.

Count on Ron Brownstein to deliver the perfect metaphor. “Kavanaugh’s behavior has irrevocably marked his possible tenure on the Court. With such a partisan route as his pathway, a Justice Kavanaugh would arrive at the Supreme Court as a patient zero, carrying a virus of illegitimacy to its decisions. Since Kavanaugh declared his hostility to the Democratic Party and the left so openly and with such ferocity, it has seemed inevitable that tens of millions of Americans will never see him as an impartial judge.”

The White House counts on voters not to believe their own eyes and ears. They must be shocked when voters ignore them. “The poll, from Quinnipiac University, showed opposition to the Supreme Court nominee has grown since last week’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee where Kavanaugh defended himself against accusations of sexual misconduct. Overall, 48% of respondents oppose Kavanaugh’s confirmation, up from 42% who said the same in early September. Opposition among female voters is higher, with 55% opposing his confirmation, a jump from 47% before the hearing.” Ouch.

Start to count down to a global recession? “International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde is raising alarm bells about the health of the global economy, saying international growth may have plateaued. . . . Ms. Lagarde said the IMF’s official economic forecasts, which will be released next week, have ‘become less bright’ and that factors identified as merely risks earlier in the year have begun to materialize.”