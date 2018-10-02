Opinion writer

The Post reports:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) doubled down Tuesday on his vow to hold a vote by the end of the week on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, saying he was the victim of open “floodgates of mud and muck.” “One thing we know for sure: The Senate will vote on Judge Kavanaugh here on this floor, this week,” McConnell said during a floor speech in which he also dismissed some recent media reports about Kavanaugh’s decades-old behavior. . . . Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have called for FBI interviews of about two dozen people who might have information relevant to three Kavanaugh accusers.

That’s rich, given that McConnell never wanted a FBI investigation in the first place, because his mind is already made up.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) responded on the Senate floor. “First, to say Democrats are causing delay coming from the same man who delayed the nomination of Judge Merrick Garland for over three hundred days without a shrug of his shoulders? Give me a break. . . . And second, [McConnell] blames Democrats for these delays. Well, as the leader well knows, Democrats are not in charge. We can’t set the calendar.” Schumer reminded McConnell that it is the majority leader’s own members who wouldn’t approve Kavanaugh without more investigation: “These things have been delayed because people on his side of the aisle, who had sincere concerns about having a fair process, said they won’t go forward unless the process is made fairer.”

Schumer then turned the knife ever so slowly: “The leader kept accusing the people who came forward of political smear campaigns, of being in the mud. I want to ask the leader to answer a direct question. Does he believe or not believe Dr. Ford? Yes or no?” Few Republicans will answer this because they cannot simultaneously claim it’s all a set up and say they believe a heartfelt, sincere witness.

McConnell also accuses the Democrats of wanting to “move the goal posts.” If by that he means they want the FBI to listen to witnesses’ accounts, identify other witnesses, listen to their accounts and so on, Democrats should plead guilty. If McConnell means they now want to look into whether Kavanaugh perjured himself during his emotional rant and obnoxious retorts to Senate Democrats’ questions, Democrats again should plead guilty. It’s not their fault that Kavanaugh keeps raising more questions than he answers. To the extent he lied about his drinking or anything else, Sens. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.) have already said that would be disqualifying.

McConnell plainly is going back to his “plow right through” strategy, hoping once more to steamroll wavering Republicans. That might not be the best idea. One of those Republicans, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, was asked if she’d vote without a completed report. “I don’t know what the status of the FBI report [is] and I think what we need to do is wait for the FBI to conclude its report,” she said. McConnell apparently doesn’t believe her or thinks he can lose one Republican and still get Kavanaugh through.

McConnell is right in one respect: The longer Kavanaugh hangs out there the less voters approve of him and the more serious concerns about his political bias are raised. As to the latter, constitutional scholar Laurence H. Tribe is one of many legal gurus who argue Kavanaugh’s rant made it impossible for him to serve without eroding the Supreme Court’s credibility. “In Caperton v. Massey Coal, the court held that a judge politically beholden to one of the litigants must recuse himself, and in Williams-Yulee v. Florida Bar, it held that the need to preserve judicial impartiality trumps the rights of judicial candidates to solicit campaign contributions,” Tribe writes in the New York Times.

Tribe continued:

Judge Kavanaugh’s attacks on identifiable groups — Democrats, liberals, “outside left-wing opposition groups” and those angry “about President Trump and the 2016 election” or seeking “revenge on behalf of the Clintons” — render it inconceivable that he could “administer justice without respect to persons,” as a Supreme Court justice must swear to do, when groups like Planned Parenthood, the NRDC Action Fund, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Naral Pro-Choice America or the American Civil Liberties Union appear as parties or file briefs on behalf of plaintiffs and defendants. For a Justice Kavanaugh to participate in internal court discussion or oral argument of such cases, much less vote on their resolution, would involve not just an undeniable appearance of conflict but an actual conflict, given his stated animosities and observation that “what goes around comes around.”

Flake sees a problem as well with temperament. Appearing at an event put on by the Atlantic on Tuesday, he gave Kavanaugh leeway on the latter’s opening rant. However, as to his repeated rudeness and refusal to answer questions, Flake slammed Kavanaugh’s “sharp and partisan” demeanor. He declared, “We can’t have that on the court.” There’s only one way I know to make sure that doesn’t happen: two votes to prevent a sharp and partisan judge from turning the Supreme Court into another tribal battleground.

Kavanaugh has become a participant, not a victim, in the tribal wars that characterize our politics. It would seem in exchange for the president’s withdrawing his name, the Senate should agree to an expedited process for confirming someone else this year on the president’s list of judges. No matter how objectionable some on the list may be on ideological grounds to progressives, surely one of them can get 51 votes and reassure the country he/she is not a vicious partisan.