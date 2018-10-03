

Trump Tower in New York. (Craig Ruttle/AP)

Opinion writer

The self-made man story is phony. “The president has long sold himself as a self-made billionaire, but a Times investigation found that he received at least $413 million in today’s dollars from his father’s real estate empire, much of it through tax dodges in the 1990s.”

Unless they talk to the accuser and the accused isn’t the whole thing phony? “Christine Blasey Ford’s attorneys on Tuesday implored the FBI to interview her and act on investigative leads they have provided for its inquiry into sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. ‘It is inconceivable that the FBI could conduct a thorough investigation of Dr. Ford’s allegations without interviewing her, Judge Kavanaugh, or the witnesses we have identified in our letters to you,’ attorneys Debra Katz and Michael Bromwich wrote.” With this crowd it’s conceivable.

State authorities look into allegedly phony tax schemes. “A bombshell New York Times investigation released Tuesday has reportedly prompted the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance to launch a review into allegations that Donald Trump participated in ‘dubious’ tax schemes in the 1990s and raked in millions of dollars from his father’s real estate empire.”

Unless you want a phony Supreme Court that is just another front in the partisan wars, Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh should not be confirmed. “What is important is the dissonance between the Kavanaugh of Thursday’s hearing and the judicial function. Can anyone seriously entertain the notion that a reasonable pro-choice woman would feel like her position could get a fair shake before a Justice Kavanaugh? Can anyone seriously entertain the notion that a reasonable Democrat, or a reasonable liberal of any kind, would after that performance consider him a fair arbiter in, say, a case about partisan gerrymandering, voter identification, or anything else with a strong partisan valence?”

Has he been a phony all along — a partisan hiding under robes. Maybe. “The problem was not that Judge Kavanaugh was angry; it was the way he chose to vent his anger. There are appropriate and inappropriate ways of expressing anger, even in the Age of Trump. Prudence and restraint are good ideas for all of us in our daily life, but are essential qualities for a jurist. It is one thing for Lindsey Graham to audition for the role of the Senate’s angry Uriah Heep. It is quite another for a Supreme Court nominee to go Full Trump.”

Phony hysterics over the minimum wage rate could end if most employers did this. “Amazon to Raise Its Minimum U.S. Wage to $15 an Hour. . . . The new minimum wage will kick in Nov. 1, covering more than 250,000 current employees and 100,000 seasonal holiday employees. The company said it also will start lobbying Congress for an increase in the federal minimum wage, which was set nearly a decade ago and is currently $7.25 an hour.” (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Post.)

He’s not a phony billionaire. “Michael R. Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City who is considering a 2020 presidential campaign, will give $20 million to the main Democratic Senate super PAC this week — jolting the national battle for control of the chamber just five weeks away from the midterm elections. Bloomberg’s intervention bolsters the Democrats’ Senate chances by infusing significant late-season capital into the Senate Majority PAC, a group that had $29 million on hand at the end of August and has been purchasing advertising in expensive media markets.”