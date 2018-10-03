Editorial cartoonist

Corruption: Dishonest or fraudulent conduct.

I don’t mean to channel Chance the Gardener, but I will offer a gardening analogy. I once read an account of a very well-maintained garden, about which a visitor asked, “How do you get all the weeds out?” The gardener answered, “I don’t let them in.” Anyone who has ever dealt with a garden overrun with weeds understands the message. It is far more effective to deal with weeds earlier rather than later.

We have turned our government over to the weeds. The symptom and seeds of this infestation are lies. Seen any lately?

Every government and every society everywhere and at all times is vulnerable to corruption. It is the selfish and antisocial trait humans are cursed with. You have two choices: surrender or battle. The United States used to look disdainfully down its nose at nations ravaged with corruption, a condition that destroys both the government and eventually economies. There are a million excuses available to those ready to succumb, from temporary tactics to world-weary cynicism to simple personal advantage. It all ends up the same way: Corruption becomes a way of life, and ever more difficult to eradicate as more people and institutions become complicit.

Now with that as a backdrop, go read the New York Times reporting of the family background and practices of our current president. Then ask yourself: All of the other aspects of this accursed presidency aside, have we now started mainlining the systemic disease of corruption into the heart of our nation?

Next ask yourself: Is it going to be easier dealing with this now, or letting the roots go all the way down? There is still time, but already you have one entire political party in the excuse-making business.

Pull on your gloves. It’s time for some serious autumn weeding.