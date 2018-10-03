

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), is joined by, from left, Sens. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), John Thune (R-S.D.) and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) at the Capitol on Tuesday. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Opinion writer

Something squirrelly may be afoot with the FBI’s supplemental investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh. Consider the following:

Rumors had circulated that the FBI would be finished and its report available on Wednesday. We don’t know whether that was real or an effort to create a deadline for the bureau.

Instead, senators will have access to the investigation beginning Thursday.

As of this writing, the FBI had not talked either to Christine Blasey Ford or Kavanaugh. Ford’s lawyers said it was inconceivable the FBI could investigate without talking to her. Renato Mariotti, a former federal prosecutor tweeted, “It is impossible for the FBI to credibly investigate the allegations against Kavanaugh without interviewing Kavanaugh. If they aren’t permitted to interview him, there is something seriously wrong with the investigation.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Jeff Flake (Ariz.), a key Republican vote, has been saying publicly this week that the investigation must be “real.” It is difficult to imagine an investigation that did not talk to the accused and accuser could be taken seriously.

Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) released a letter challenging the accuracy of the majority staff’s tweet claiming there had never been “a whiff” of concern in Kavanaugh’s prior background checks “related in any way to inappropriate sexual behavior or alcohol abuse.” The majority asserted everything it said was accurate.

President Trump’s mocking of Ford at a rally in Mississippi on Tuesday has been roundly condemned by Democrats, undecided GOP senators and even Fox News.

These events may be related — or not. If the White House is restraining the FBI from questioning Kavanaugh, that’s a scandal that will not remain hidden if and when Democrats take over the majority in either the House or Senate. If Kavanaugh is the one refusing to be interviewed, alarm bells should be going off all over Capitol Hill.

If one had to make an educated guess, one might suspect the White House is engaged in a giant game of chicken with the undecided Republican senators. An FBI investigation without interviews of Ford and Kavanaugh won’t pass the laugh test. The GOP senators who wanted the FBI inquiry could be faced with the prospect of a vote without a credible FBI report, which they successfully insisted on. One would think — or hope, at least — the three holdout senators would realize that a half-baked FBI investigation means there really is a big problem and oppose the nomination.

Former federal prosecutors say this doesn’t pass the smell test. Joyce White Vance, a former federal prosecutor tells me, “The White House is playing chicken with anyone who believes that this process is intended to be something more than a rubber stamp of their nominee, no matter how blemished.” Likewise, former federal prosecutor Harry Litman says that, even more than the failure to interview Kavanaugh, the effort to limit the investigation to stay away from issues about alcohol and possible lying under oath should serves as a “screaming alarm.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who sits on the Judiciary Committee, tells me that the White House is “willing to gamble” that the three senators will accept an incomplete report without question either the accused or accuser. “I don’t see how Sen. Flake accepts that,” Blumenthal says. He thinks the FBI is being deliberately kept from Kavanaugh because “each time he talks, the more trouble he gets in.”

By tweet, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Tex.) tried to lend a hand, saying it was a “joke” to insist the accused and the accuser be interviewed since both testified before the committee. Actually, the joke was the failure of Republicans (and, to some extent, Democrats) to pin down Kavanaugh on specific facts and calendar entries. The FBI investigators would not put up with evasions. They’d ask pointed questions that Kavanaugh could not deflect with the “Have you?” sort of responses. They would note demeanor. They would press both for the names of witnesses.

In trying to rush through an FBI report that excludes the key participants, a neon sign is effectively flashing before the Senate: “Problem nominee!” If, as seems likely, Democrats take one or both houses after November’s midterm elections, Democrats will be sure to investigate the FBI’s handling of this as well as examine Kavanaugh’s testimony under oath. Blumenthal says, “I would be in favor of it. This process has been so flawed.”

Flake and Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) should be crystal clear if they really meant what they said last week: They don’t vote yes without a complete FBI investigation that includes interviews of Ford and Kavanaugh. If the White House and Kavanaugh cannot ensure that, it’s time to move on. The White House should know that if it continues to play this game of chicken, they may run out of time to get a substitute nominee through this year.

Meanwhile, Kavanaugh’s temperament has become a major issue. Blumenthal — who is leading one of the emoluments lawsuits to which 200 members of Congress have signed on — would, if the case reaches the Supreme Court, seek Kavanaugh’s recusal. “Without question,” he says. “I would seek to recuse him. Absolutely.” As he observes, recusal requests would also follow in a slew of cases in which Democratic attorneys general are litigating.

In short, even if the three GOP senators crumble and vote to put Kavanaugh on the court without a serious FBI investigation, the result will be a hobbled court and a justice whose partisan outburst deprived him of legitimacy as a neutral arbiter.